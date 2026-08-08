This Fantastic Four #1 Looks Like a $100K Comic (But One Detail Changes Everything)

For most comic collectors, their holy grail is owning one of the classic Marvel first appearances of the silver age, the books that created and helped define the Marvel Universe as we know it today. With prices ever-climbing on these iconic mega-keys, many of these same collectors have accepted that owning one – especially in high grade – is aspirational at best. A near-mint Amazing Spider-Man #1, the wall-crawler’s second appearance and first time in his own title, sold for over $1.3 million in 2024. Journey Into Mystery #83, which saw that long-running Marvel anthology title transition into chronicling the adventures of the Mighty Thor, is valued at a a height of $432k, and a minimum of $4k. Prices on high-grades copies Fantastic Four #1 have recently gone above six figures, with a graded 8.0 copy valued at $100k, and a graded 9.0 selling last month for $231,800.

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As part of their weekend comic auction, Heritage Auctions has listed what, to all appearances, looks like a CGC (Certified Guarantee Company)-graded 8.0 copy of Fantastic Four #1. The starting bid was set at just one dollar, and although this looks like a bargain, bidding is only up to $115 with three days left in the auction. The reason becomes apparent as you look at the comic more carefully: the cover doesn’t have a price. Albert Dorne isn’t on the back cover “looking for people who like to draw,” even though that’s the advertisement on the back of Fantastic Four #1. Instead, the comic is advertising “Golden Book and Record Sets,” featuring a reprint of a classic comic book alongside a vinyl record read-along version of the issue. This copy is a reprint, identical on a first glance to the real thing. Now the question changes: who would pay more than one hundred dollars for a reprint of a comic?

The History of Marvel’s Golden Record Reprints

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

In 1966, Marvel Comics had risen to the status of a legitimate competitor to DC, who at the time possessed the majority of comic book market share. The year saw Marvel’s first forays into licensed merchandise including the Captain Action line from Ideal and toy soldier-style figures from Louis Marx. It also included a deal with children’s music label Golden Record to reprint four Marvel Comics issues alongside a record containing a read-aloud of the same issue. Golden Record had been publishing similar “book and record” sets since the late 1940s, initially published alongside the popular Little Golden Books line, as a children’s learning tool. They hoped expanding into comic books would get a new demographic of children excited about reading. Ironic, given that the sets are now mostly without the Record, and are kept sealed to protect their condition. Four book and record sets were produced, featuring a cross-section of virtually the entire Marvel Universe at that time (by 1966, the first volume of X-Men was already teetering toward cancellation).

Alongside their debut in Fantastic Four #1, the Fantastic Four appeared in a second of the reprint set, featured in The Amazing Spider-Man #1. Joining these two would be Journey Into Mystery #83 and Avengers #4. Avengers #4 is slightly incongruous with the rest of the set, marking neither a first appearance or a debut issue, but rather the silver age return of Marvel’s golden age icon Captain America. According to some accounts, most copies of the Golden Record sets in circulation today came from a comics wholesaler in the early seventies. This wholesaler bought overstock of all four sets direct from Golden Record’s warehouse in New York and resold them at comic stores and conventions throughout the decade. At the time, these were seen as an affordable alternative to the real comics. Decades later, even these reprints are more valuable than most other Marvel key issues.

The Controversial Legacy of the Marvel Golden Record Reprints

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

The Golden Record reprints have long divided Marvel Collectors, resented by some and sought out by others. Both camps have the same reason: they’re near-identical facsimiles of some of Marvel’s rarest, most expensive comics, and they’re nearly as old as the originals. To those who collect the reprints, they see it as the closest they can get to owning an original copy of a book whose value is far beyond their financial means. They argue that, especially when placed on display, the difference is negligible. Moreover, as Marvel allegedly used the same printing presses for the Golden Record reprints as they did for the original comics, some have argued it’s the equivalent of buying a second printing of a sold-out issue today.

To those in opposition, the knowledge that they have the original pressing is enough to justify the massive difference in price. For these collectors, finding a Golden Record reprint has meant regular disappointment: they spot their holy grail key on the wall at a comic store or convention at a price they can’t believe. They ask to see it for a closer look. The cover looks right … then they notice the lack of a price box. Then they flip it over, seeing the tell-tale advertisement for the other Golden Record sets. This is such a common shared experience that one comic book collecting resource’s entry on the Golden Record reprints jokes about how “It can be easy to get excited” when “you see a high-grade key issue and your pulse begins to race,” and the author lamenting that “Even I have been fooled a couple of times!”

Despite this attitude toward the Golden Record reprints, there are enough collectors who feel otherwise that the reprints have accumulated significant value of their own in recent years. With the price of the original keys always climbing, the “close as you can get” appeal of the Golden Record comics has only grown. Comic pricing resource Key Collector (used by many resellers and collectors) lists the current value of a high-grade Golden Record Amazing Spider-Man #1 at $2.1k. For Journey Into Mystery #83, the high is $1.2k. Avengers #4 is the least valuable of the set, and even it commands prices of up to $800. Heritage last sold a similar-condition Golden Record Fantastic Four #1 in June 2025 for $690, graded at a 9.0 – still almost $276k less than the original in the same condition. At its current price, that still makes the graded 8.0 Golden Record Fantastic Four a bargain, despite being a reprint.

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