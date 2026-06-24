The Amazing Spider-Man #44 Evolved Peter and His Most Tragic Villain

We’ve recently launched a comic book vending machine (check it out here), giving our readers a new way to grow their personal collections and discover new favorites. Every comic is sourced from a local shop, and today we’re looking at the return of one of Spider-Man’s best villains and the setup for one of his most iconic moments with The Amazing Spider-Man #44 — Where Crawls the Lizard!

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Spider-Man has always been Marvel’s number one character, and a huge part of that popularity is because of how his stories mix personal struggles with superheroic adventures. Peter was just as likely to deal with money troubles or interpersonal drama as he was to battle a supervillain, and that tension drove some of his greatest plots forward. One of the other major factors of his popularity is Spidey’s incredible cast of villains. His rogues gallery is filled with dozens of colorful, whimsical, scary, often-animal-themed characters who all push Spider-Man in unique ways. Spider-Man’s best stories always combine his interpersonal drama with one or more of his awesome villains.

That is certainly the case with today’s special issue, The Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #44. It offered two major plot points that, while not much on the surface, would develop into truly iconic things later down the line. The first is the first return of the Lizard, who makes his first appearance since his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #6. The second is how it plants the seeds for when Peter iconically declared that he would be Spider-Man no more. This issue was a pretty standard Silver Age tale, with Peter sending Aunt May off on vacation and fighting to return the Lizard to his family. Between his money troubles, love troubles, and major injury, by the end, Peter considered throwing in the towel, and that’s what is most important.

The Return of Major Doubts and Cunning Villains

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Today, the Lizard is one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, but back in the day, it seemed like he would be contained to his debut. Curt Connors appeared regularly as an ally for Peter, but his villainous past was behind him. His transformation in this issue was a serious surprise, and a major indication that, even if he was cured, the Lizard could rise again. The Lizard has been at the heart of some of Spider-Man’s most tragic, horrifying stories, and this comic established that he would never be free of his Lizard persona. It created a new dynamic that followed Dr. Connors for decades, which elevated so many Spider-Man stories to the next level.

The other major thing that this issue contributed was that it offered a new look into Peter’s mental state. He was never silent about how much being Spider-Man cost him, but this comic took the brooding to a new level. Tying his Spider-Man identity to a lasting injury and even more romantic drama, which had always been a major pain for him, elevated his complaints into something much more tangible. The complaints at the end of this issue weren’t just typical despair, but the groundwork for the legendary moment where Peter threw his Spider-Man identity away in issue #50. This type of setup was a hallmark of Spider-Man’s earliest issues, and it was incredible.

This issue is the perfect snapshot of every type of long-running storytelling that defined Spider-Man’s earliest years. Between sowing the seeds for future villain encounters and paying homage to their original appearances, and constantly ramping Peter’s disapproval of his lifestyle, these early comics were all about charging bravely forward. They set up future stories while breaking new ground at the same time. The comics of this era loved to craft a genuine world around Peter, working hard for a continuity and slice-of-life style as much as superheroic adventures. It was a beautiful thing that this issue exemplifies perfectly.

Amazing Spider-Man #44 is Peter at His Lowest, and His Best

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man’s best stories always focus on his personal ongoings and tie them to his great villains. Not only does this one see the Lizard return and create room for even more adventures with him in the future, but it perfectly connects the pain he faces with his struggles to stay Spider-Man. The Amazing Spider-Man #44 is the perfect issue that demonstrates that beautiful combination. And thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you could very well add this iconic issue to your collection.

We sincerely hope you’ll give the Vending Machine a spin – and wish you luck in your pulls.

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