49-Year-Old Star Wars Collection “Almost Given Away” Now Selling For $27,000

It’s easy to forget how valuable Star Wars merchandise really is. When Lucas made the first Star Wars film, he made what seemed like a fool’s bargain when he agreed to a pay cut as director in return for retaining merchandise rights. It turned out to be a genius approach, because those rights made him a millionaire and secured the franchise’s future. The oldest Star Wars collectibles, dating from the 1970s, are among the most sought-after toys in the world.

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Last October, collector Paul Scott sadly passed away from a heart attack at the age of 52. His parents John and June originally intended to give his toys away to a British charity shop, but happened one of the toys on the TV show Antiques Roadshow. According to the Derbyshire Times, they took them to be valued and were “gobsmacked” when they learned they were worth £20,000 (over $27,000). The collection includes classic 1978 figures of R2-D2 and C-3PO, and will be sold at Derbyshire’s Hansons Auctioneers on May 5.

The Star Wars Collection Was a Lifetime Achievement

image courtesy of hansons

“He was nuts about Star Wars all his life,” John explained, “and totally dedicated to his collection.” Apparently Paul bought his first Star Wars toy when he was just five years old, and he kept on building his collection up over the decades. “I used to ask him why he was wasting his money on it. Well, I know now. We were flabbergasted when we discovered what it was worth.”

For John and June, it’s a surprising way to honor their son’s memory. “Paul bought boxes and boxes of things just hoping to get the one piece he was after,” he recalled. “He acquired pieces from all over the world. We thought he was nuts, but it just goes to show how special he was.” He remembers queuing at Argos in 1979 to make sure his son got a Millennium Falcon Spaceship, originally sold for £120. But the centerpiece is really a caped Jawa, the toy that appeared on Antiques’ Roadshow.

“There is no doubt Paul was an astute collector,” Hansons Auctioneers’ toy expert, David Wilson-Turner, said in an official press release. “When the figure of Jawa first appeared in 1977, it had a thin vinyl cape. But after it was considered too cheap looking it was soon replaced by a cloth one, meaning the vinyl version is much rarer and highly sought after.” R2-D2 and C-3PO figures, which would have sold for £2, are now expected to make £1,500 each.

The Scotts hope to create a Star Wars themed memorial for their son, who worked in Aberdeen as an oil and gas engineer. Paul’s two sisters Tracy and Julie will represent the family at the sale, which would have taken place on Star Wars Day if not for the British Bank Holiday.

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