ComicBook.com Launches Spider-Man & Friends Themed Vending Machine In Honor of Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is almost here – and fans only have a few short weeks to find out exactly what is happening to Peter Parker and who is Sadie Sink officially playing. How Sony and Marvel have managed to keep storyline leaks under control may be one of the film’s biggest surprises (especially given that trailer leaks have been a significant issue) – but it’s a welcome change of pace in an industry that often spoils every single aspect of a movie in trailers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of Spidey’s soon-to-be record-breaking month, we’re launching a new curated version of our vending machine – one that is stocked entirely with Spider-Man and friends comics, cards, and other collectibles (including an autographed card from Amazing Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield).

– Check Out the Spider-Man Marketplace Here –

If you haven’t previously seen the ComicBook.com marketplace and machine, it’s a digital point of sales packed with physical comics and cards. Users can hop on to Vending.ComicBook.com, connect their preferred method of payment, and rip packs. Each pack contains a single comic book or card – and any item that is pulled from a pack can either be left in our vault or shipped directly to you (for a nominal fee). Every item in the machine actually exists until it is pulled as which point the user either has the option of selling the item back to the machine, storing it indefinitely in our vault, or having it shipped out.

Most items in the machine are graded but there are some raw comics and cards in their as well. All pricing is fully transparent, so you know what each of your items are worth at any given time.

So what makes the Spider-Man machine special? It’s entirely Spidey and a few friends as well as villains – essentially any mainline Spider-Man heroes, baddies, and characters set to appear in Brand New Day (such as, The Hulk). For fans who don’t want to take their chance on our main marketplace, where you could snag a Pokémon card or Aliens comic book, the Spidey and Friends machine ensures you get something with Spider-Man himself or a character that is closely tied to him.

A few examples of items in the Spidey and Friends marketplace:

1963 Amazing Spider-Man #1 – First Solo Spider-Man Series Issue

1964 Amazing Spider-Man #15 – The Origin & First Appearance of Green Goblin

1973 Amazing Spider-Man #122 – The “Death” of Green Goblin

1963 Amazing Spider-Man #3 – The Origin & First Appearance of Doctor Octopus

2012 Signed Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Autograph Card

There are two options in the Spidey and Friends machine:

Standard Pack – $25

Legendary Pack – $50

Both packs have an 85% of market value buy-back but the Legendary Pack increases the odds of pulling something really great and gives users access to the higher-end comics in the marketplace.