A Strange Factory Mistake Made This Rare Luke Skywalker Figure Even More Valuable

There are a few parameters that decide how valuable a vintage action figure is. The first, and most obvious, is how popular it is. Retro Marvel and G.I. Joe figures are likely to fetch a higher price than something that not many people heard of. Next on the list is how rare the toy is. If they’re a dime a dozen, even after all these years, you’re probably not going to get much for the figure, no matter which popular IP it’s from. And, lastly, the condition of the action figure plays a big part in its value. Figures that are still in their original packaging are worth a lot more than unsealed ones, and more so if the packaging is in pristine condition. If all three of these parameters are met, you likely have a highly coveted toy on your hands. However, there are some caveats to this and that includes factory errors.

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Take, for instance, this Star Wars fan’s Kenner Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker action figure in Stormtrooper disguise. It features the highly coveted tri-logo cardback, valuing it at around $700. It’s worth a good amount, but not as much as some rarer Kenner figures demand. However, it features a factory error that could drive its price up by quite a bit. These errors are usually limited to printing mistakes on the cardback, or in some rare cases, the wrong figure in the package. However, this one has given Luke an extra Stormtrooper helmet. These old Kenner figures usually only come with only one accessory, like a lightsaber or a blaster, but the Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise action figure originally came with two: a blaster and a wearable helmet. Add another, extra helmet into the mix, and you’ve got an ultra-rare figure that you could dictate the price of in the collector’s market.

This Kenner Luke Skywalker Stormtrooper Figure Comes With Two Helmets In The Package

Stumbling upon a vintage figure with a factory error is almost akin to finding gold. The error makes it even rarer, and some collectors might be willing to pay a good amount for it. But an error that includes an extra accessory, in this case the helmet, is like finding a entire treasure chest. Of course, you’ll still have to be smart about it. If the owner ever wants to sell it, they’ll need to take their time to research and put a price tag on it. The next step will be finding the right buyer for it; while it may be worth a lot to some collectors, others may feel that the mistake actually lowers the value. Their best bet would be to get it graded, and while it isn’t in great condition, it will further add to the value and authenticity of the figure, even if they don’t want to sell it. I don’t know about you, but this is the first time I’ve seen a Kenner Star Wars figure with an extra accessory, and I’m sure it would rack up a great price on eBay if the owner ever decided to sell it.