With The Ocarina Of Time Remake Approaching, Bids Are Rolling In Fast For This Original N64 Copy

There are good video games, and then there are games that leave a lasting legacy. For instance, FromSoftware‘s Dark Souls gave rise to the Soulslike genre, while Metroidvania games spawned from a confluence of Metroid and Castlevania. Of course, who can forget the impact that the original Doom had on first-person shooters. Games like these don’t come around very often, but when they do, they trigger a shift in the entire industry. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was one such game. Link’s first 3D, open-world adventure introduced some revolutionary features that we now take for granted in video games. It had such a massive impact at the time that Nintendo is finally fulfilling fan wishes by releasing a remake for the Switch 2 sometime this year.

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But it all goes back to the original which was released for the Nintendo 64 in 1988 andn now, Heritage Auctions has a sealed copy of that original up for auction, and it’s currently sitting at $28,000. Rated at PSA 9.8 A++, this is probably one of the most pristine versions of the standard copy a collector can find. Just to give you an idea of how coveted it is by fans and collectors, a similarly-rated copy of the game sold for $228,000 back in 2021. Considering that was a mere five years ago, and that there is more than two weeks left for bidding, this copy might just end up smashing that price.

Ocarina Of Time Copy Changed Video Games

Ocarina of Time is a major grail for collectors, but it’s also a key part of gaming history. Even today, it remains one of the few games from that time that still doesn’t feel dated, even with the changes in graphics and technology since the late 1980s. But, what really makes Ocarina of Time stand out is its revolutionary features, which many games have since been inspired by. A major part of that comes down to three elements: the game’s use of music as a puzzle mechanic, the wide open world of Hyrule Field, and of course, Z-targeting.

What we now know as target-lock in modern games was first introduced in Ocarina of Time to make hitting enemies and objects with ranged attacks easier and more fun. Before this, ranged weapons required you to manually adjust to where the target was, making it a tedious process. But it wasn’t enough for Nintendo to simply add the feature and forget about it. The developers ensured that players would actually enjoy using it, by creating specialized enemies and scenarios that warranted its use. Ranged attacks, which previously required a frustrating amount of precision, were turned into a fun gameplay mechanic. While this historic feature was a literal game changer, it wasn’t the only reason Ocarina of Time is legendary.

The titular ocarina was also significant. Not just a mere musical instrument, the ocarina was a key part of the game’s puzzles. You needed to find and play the correct tune in the given scenario to reveal the secret or open up the path forward. The Zelda series has always been known for its puzzle mechanics, but the ocarina is undoubtedly the most beloved one in the series’ long history. Besides its intended use, the the instrument also gave us iconic melodies like Zelda’s Lullaby, which went on to become the princess’s unofficial theme, and was even used 25 years later in Tears of the Kingdom. And finally, the 3D perspective truly made us feel what it would be like to ride across the iconic Hyrule Field. While open world and 3D mechanics weren’t exactly new at the time of the game’s release, Ocarina of Time used them in a way very few titles did during that era. It’s one of the most important games of all time, inspiring countless other titles. I’m sure the final bid price will reflect that.