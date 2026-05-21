Ghostbusters Day 2026 Auction Launches This Weekend, Features Rare Frozen Empire Medallions

Ghostbusters Day is right around the corner, and for the 2026 celebration of everyone’s favorite ghostly franchise, the Buffalo Ghostbusters have prepared a host of charity auctions that fans will want to pay attention to. This year, all the proceeds will benefit the FDNY Foundation, and fans and the auctions will feature a number of rare collectibles from the Ghostbusters franchise, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

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Some of the most anticipated items in the charity auctions are several donations from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Senior Art Director Luke Whitelock, with assistance from Ghostbusters: The Spirit of ’84’s Chris Carter (via Ghostbusters News). Those include tiles that were used inside the Ghostbusters Firehouse on the set of Frozen Empire, as well as special medallions, Firehouse prints, and more, and you can check out all of the items up for auction below.

Everything Available in the Hook & Ladder 8 Fundraiser Auction

One of the more coveted items will be the Frozen Empire Firehouse Print & Set Tile bundle, which includes one print (11.7 x 16.5) drawn by Luke Whitelock and one framed green tile, which is direct from the set. The starting bid is $75, and the item will be shipped in June after the winner is decided. You can also get just the Firehouse Print on its own, and the starting bid for those auctions will be $30.

There will also be a set of five Ghostbusters Mystery Medallions, which are designed by Eric Christenson. These medallions will be available through blind bag purchases at Ghostbusters Day this year, but this is the chance to pick up a full base set. Each medallion is 1.5″, and will be inside a plastic coin capsule. The starting bid will be $65, and you can check those medallions out above.

Staying with the Medlalions, there will also be an auction for a Ghostbusters Variant Mystery Medallions Set. The variant mystery medallions carried a rarity of 1 in every 4 blind packs, but this allows you to pick up the entire set at once. The starting bid is for $65.

Another great item is the Kate McKinnon signed Millicent Quibb book. McKinnon created The Millicent Quibble School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science, a middle-grade graphic novel about three misfit sisters who go from being kicked out of etiquette school to being in the middle of a mad science academy, and the academy is run by the incredibly eccentric Millicent Quibb. The autographed copy has a starting bid of $40.

The last item up for auction is a trio of slabbed Ghostbusters trading cards from the Ghostbusters Community Trading Card project started by The Green Haired Ghostbuster. The three slabbed cards include 001 The Green Haired Ghostbuster, 201 The Buffalo Ghostbusters, and 208 The Home Office (Hook & Ladder 8).

You can check out the entire auction right here, and Ghostbusters Day takes place on June 7, 2026.