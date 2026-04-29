Iceman’s Helmet From Top Gun Is About to Go Up For Auction on the Heels of Threequel Update

When Tony Scott’s 1986 aerial action drama Top Gun turned Tom Cruise into a bona fide movie star, it simultaneously embedded itself into American pop culture as one of the defining blockbusters of its era. Paramount Pictures and producer Jerry Bruckheimer then proved the property had genuine creative legs by returning to it 36 years later with Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel that defied pandemic-era box office expectations by grossing $1.5 billion globally against a $170 million budget. That staggering performance triggered the inevitable next step, as Paramount recently confirmed Top Gun 3 is in active development. With the franchise back in the cultural conversation at full altitude, one of the most iconic pieces of Top Gun memorabilia is about to hit the open market.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This May, auction house Goldin is staging its Spring Pop Culture Auction, a sale built around screen-used props, costumes, and entertainment memorabilia spanning music and celebrity. The event opens May 21 and closes June 17, and its headline lot is the “Iceman” prop helmet from Top Gun, a piece of screen-used hardware directly tied to one of the franchise’s most iconic characters.

The Iceman Helmet Is One of Top Gun‘s Most Emotionally Weighted Items

Image courtesy of Goldin

In the original movie, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) served as the direct foil to the reckless flying style of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Director Tony Scott used Kazansky to represent absolute military discipline, with the character’s nickname coming from his cold calculation in the cockpit. The character strictly adhered to naval aviation parameters, earning the prestigious graduation trophy while frequently clashing with Mitchell’s dangerous reliance on instinct. However, by the conclusion of the first film, their adversarial dynamic evolved into a profound mutual respect forged during a lethal dogfight over the Indian Ocean.

In Top Gun: Maverick, Kazansky ascended to the rank of Admiral and Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. The movie explains that he spent years using his political capital to protect Mitchell from severe disciplinary actions, effectively saving his former wingman’s career on numerous occasions. The production also integrated Kilmer’s real-life battle with throat cancer into the script, rendering the commander unable to speak without a computer interface. Their brief onscreen reunion delivered a deeply resonant emotional payoff, stripping away the youthful arrogance of their past to showcase a lifelong brotherhood. Kazansky’s subsequent death in the 2022 movie removed Mitchell’s institutional safety net, propelling the protagonist into his final, highly dangerous mission. The Iceman helmet that is now going to auction carries the emotional weight of the character’s journey, while also being a tribute to Kilmer himself.

Goldin’s Spring Pop Culture Auction opens May 21 and closes June 17.

Are you planning to bid on the Iceman helmet from Top Gun? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!