Top Gun 3 Finally Gets the Update Fans Have Been Waiting to Hear (But When Is It Coming Out?)

It wasn’t a surprise that Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited legacy sequel to one of the most iconic action movies of the 1980s, was a hit. What did come as a surprise was just how big of a hit it was. Opening to widespread critical acclaim, Top Gun: Maverick was a genuine box office juggernaut, bringing in over $1.4 billion worldwide as it triumphantly announced that movie theaters were back following the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to being a commercial smash, Top Gun: Maverick was also an awards contender, garnering a Best Picture nomination. That level of success meant a follow-up was put into development.

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Nearly four years after Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm, fans are still waiting for Top Gun 3, but the latest update is encouraging. During its presentation at this year’s CinemaCon, Paramount announced the Top Gun 3 is in the works, reuniting long-time collaborators Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Paramount exec Josh Greenstein said that “a script [is] underway,” but he did not announce who would be directing (via The Hollywood Reporter).

When Will Top Gun 3 Be Released?

Since reports of Top Gun 3 broke a couple of years ago, those involved with the franchise have said the film will actually happen only if the creative team can crack the right story. This mindset stems from the desire to live up to the high bar Top Gun: Maverick set; it would be disappointing if the follow-up underwhelmed. It sounds like all parties involved have a narrative in mind that they agree on. While this latest update is skim on details, it’s more concrete than those earlier quotes. It’s telling that Paramount made a point to address Top Gun 3 at CinemaCon.

It’s exciting to learn that Top Gun 3 is taking steps forward, but odds are it’ll be a bit of a wait before viewers get a chance to see the film. No release date, production timeline, or cast was announced during the panel, indicating that Top Gun 3 remains in early stages of development. The script is the top priority for the time being, so Top Gun 3 probably won’t move to the next phase of development until the screenplay is finished. It’s plausible the script will go through a handful of revisions as Cruise and Bruckheimer work with writer Ehren Kruger to iron out story beats and plot details.

There’s also the matter of finding a director. One would hope that Top Gun: Maverick helmsman Joseph Kosinski would return to call the shots, but that’s far from a given. Since Maverick broke out, Kosinski has risen in prominence, directing last summer’s blockbuster hit F1 before turning his attention to a star-studded Miami Vice reboot. Kosinski is also working on an untitled UFO conspiracy thriller, so whether or not he comes back for Top Gun 3 will depend on his availability. Hopefully, he and Paramount can work something out; Kosinski has established himself as an expert craftsman of big-screen action, sensibilities that obviously fit very well with Top Gun.

It remains to be seen when Top Gun 3 will hit theaters, but don’t expect the project to sit on Paramount’s back burner for an extended period of time. Now that the Skydance merger is complete, the studio’s new leadership is placing a priority on new tentpole franchise installments, which is why a Star Trek film from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley is currently in development. Mission: Impossible seems to be finished, so Top Gun is the main Cruise-led action franchise the studio has at its disposal right now (Days of Thunder notwithstanding). Of course, the filmmakers aren’t going to rush anything, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Top Gun 3 take flight within the next couple of years.

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