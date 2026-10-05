This Mixed Vintage Toy Collection Is The Dream Of Every ’90s Kid

Who would win in a fight? Batman or Iron Man? Darth Vader or Doctor Doom? Godzilla or Optimus Prime? These are all questions we often discussed as kids. Unfortunately, very few of these questions have actually been answered, and those that have, aren’t exactly canon. However, none of that mattered on the toy battlefield of a ’90s kid. It didn’t matter which franchise a toy or action figure was from, whether there was a lop-sided power scale, or even a size difference. All our toys would either team-up or face off against each other. We didn’t have to worry about licenses like the corpos that rule the industry today do, we just created our own ridiculous crossovers.

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While it’s still possible with the current generation of toys, Heritage Auctions is giving millennials the opportunity to relive their childhood with this collection of 21 action figures from iconic ’90s IPs. Going for just $5 at the time of writing, this collection includes figures from some of the biggest movies, comics, TV shows, and even video games of the time. The best part is, there’s nothing else they really have in common. For instance, there’s a figure of Robin Hood from Kevin Costner’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and there’s also a figure of Shang Tsung from the Mortal Kombat video game. There’s really no connection between the two, apart from the fact that they were both a crucial part of ’90s pop culture. However, that’s not even the tip of the iceberg.

This 21 Action Figure Collection Is The Best Crossover Of ’90s Pop Culture Icons

I’m going to list every IP covered in this collection, but if you want to see each individual figure, you can check out the description on the Heritage website. Starting with movies, we have the aforementioned Robin Hood: Price of Thieves, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Dragonheart, and Independence Day. On the video game roster, we have Sonya Blade and Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat. Representing the Saturday morning cartoons contingent is Marvel’s Venom and Ice Man by Toy Biz, Inspector Gadget, and even Tales from the Cryptkeeper. Lastly, there’s also a rather raunchy figure of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Now tell me this isn’t a collection specifically put together for someone that grew up in the ’90s. It features icons from almost every entertainment medium of the time.

Each of the figures is sealed and looks to be in decent condition. Unfortunately, there’s no picture of the six Independence Day figures, but since it’s from the Templin Legacy Collection, you can bet they’re in decent shape as well. For me, the standouts of the collection are both Marvel characters, the massive figure of Draco from Dragonheart, and the old school version of Shang Tsung from Mortal Kombat. Like me, I bet many of you have distinct memories of many of these IPs, especially if you grew up during that time. At just $5, it’s not just an amazing deal, it’s literally a box of memories from the good old days. If nostalgia were on sale, it would look something like this lot.