One of the Most Important DC Comics Ever Just Shattered Expectations In a $150,000 Auction

The significance of a vintage comic book can add a lot of money to its value. Golden and Silver Age comics that feature the first appearances of prominent characters can be the focus of some furious bidding when they come to auction and that is exactly what happened during a recent Heritage Auctions sale. Which superhero’s debut appearance in his own self-titled comic could shatter expectations to the tune of $150,000? Well there are not many comic books that come under the category of being the most important in the history of DC and Marvel, but Batman #1 is right up there among the comic books that defined not only one character or era, but the entire genre. While Batman made his first appearance in Detective Comics a year earlier, it was the 1940 arrival of the Caped Crusader in his own comic book that really set him up as one of the greatest and instantly recognizable superheroes ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the auction that ended on September 24, the issue with its graded CGC GD +2.5 credentials was expected to fetch somewhere in the region of $96,000, but instead surpassed this by some way to end up selling for $158,600 with buyer’s premium. For a comic with one of the lowest gradings available, the overperformance of the comic compared to its estimates is the only sign anyone needs to know how significant this issue is to collectors. While comics can see their prices fluctuate, even depreciating in value in some cases, Batman #1 is not an issue that is going to have any trouble selling for six-figures whenever it comes up for sale, regardless of its condition. Original copies in particular, ones that have not been restored in any way, are the most sought after, as they give a collector a genuine, unaltered piece of comic book history in their hands, and chasing such a holy grail is one way to seeing prices soar.

The Comic That Gave Birth to the Greatest Villains

While Batman had already established himself as a new superhero in 1939, in Batman #1 it was not just about the Dark Knight getting his own self-titled comic after spending his first months under the Detective Comics banner. That issue introduced two of the most enduring villains in fiction in the form of the Joker and the Cat, who would obviously evolve into Catwoman over time. It is almost impossible to believe there was a time when these two icons did not exist as there are very few people who have never heard of them. As if there was not enough packed into the pages of this particular issue, Hugo Strange also made an appearance for good measure, ensuring that this has become one of the holy grails of comic book collecting – and therefore one that most people will never get their hands on outside of a digital reproduction.

Yet despite all of this, the hammer value of this most recent sale hitting over $150,000 may seem excessively high for a comic with a grading of just 2.5. Versions of other comics with much higher gradings have failed to break the $100,000 mark, even ones as old as Batman #1. However, a graded comic book is often gauged by how many other versions there are out there in the world with better gradings. Of all versions of Batman #1 that have been officially graded, around a third have a grading lower than 2.5, 10 other copies matching it, and 71 with higher gradings. Bearing in mind that those higher graded versions could end up selling for several million dollars if they were to come to auction right now, the price of $158,600 is relatively low and reflects its grading reasonably well.