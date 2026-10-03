30th Celebration Hype Strikes Again: Two PSA 10 Pikachu Pokémon Card Grails Hit $1.26 Million Combined

If Pokémon TCG collectors needed any additional evidence that Pikachu fever is running exceptionally hot during the franchise’s 30th anniversary, Fanatics Collect just supplied $1.26 million worth of it. Two PSA 10 Pikachu grails from very different corners of the hobby demolished their previous sales benchmarks in the auction house’s latest weekly event, with a 2002 Legendary Collection reverse holo Pikachu reaching an extraordinary $780,000 and a 2006 Holon Phantoms Pikachu Gold Star adding another $480,000. Both prices include the buyer’s premium, and together they represent the sort of total that would have sounded absurd for these particular cards even a few months ago. The timing is difficult to ignore. Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration arrived on Sept. 16 with Pikachu plastered all over the product, including 30 different Pikachu promo designs, while collectors had already sent Pikachu & Zekrom GX soaring after its Classic Collection reprint was revealed. A new anniversary set cannot single-handedly explain million-dollar auction nights, of course, but the Pokémon franchise’s most famous Electric-type is certainly not wanting for attention.

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That attention is colliding with an upper-end Pokémon market that has spent much of 2026 treating old records as nothing more than starting points. Gold Stars in particular have been on a spectacular run, with multiple examples posting enormous new highs over the summer before Torchic and Mudkip pushed the category into seven-figure territory in September. Legendary Collection reverse holos have been nearly as combustible. The set’s unmistakable “fireworks” foil treatment has become one of the defining looks of vintage Pokémon TCG collecting, and a June Fanatics auction already sent several PSA 10 examples to new records, including Pikachu at $204,000. Another copy climbed to $264,000 only two weeks later. Three months later, that number nearly tripled. The Gold Star result followed the same basic script, only with a card that was already firmly established as one of the premier Pikachu grails of the TCG’s mid-era. Here is how both record-setting sales stack up.

PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holo Pikachu – $780,000

Previous Record Sale: $264,000 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Legendary Collection has never exactly been subtle. Released in 2002 as a reprint-heavy set drawing from Base Set, Jungle, Fossil, and Team Rocket, it transformed familiar early Pokémon artwork with the loud, instantly recognizable reverse holo “fireworks” treatment that now defines the release for collectors. LC Pikachu might be the ultimate collision of that aesthetic and character popularity, and Gem Mint copies are legitimately scarce: PSA currently lists only 35 examples in a 10. That scarcity was already producing bonkers numbers this summer as a PSA 10 sold through Fanatics Collect for $204,000 on June 15, followed by another at $264,000 on June 29, which became the card’s new high-water mark. The Sept. 28 result promptly made even that number look quaint. After 32 bids, the newest PSA 10 finished at $780,000 with buyer’s premium, an increase of $516,000 and roughly 195% over the June record. Put another way, a card that had already rocketed into the mid-six figures earlier this year has now nearly tripled again in only three months. That is less a record break than a demolition.

PSA 10 Holon Phantoms Pikachu Gold Star – $480,000

Previous Tracked High: $174,999.99 in June 2026

Image Courtesy Fanatics Collect

Pikachu Gold Star does not have quite the same microscopic PSA 10 population, but “119 Gem Mint copies worldwide” is hardly plentiful when the card in question is one of the most recognizable Gold Stars ever printed. Released in 2006’s Holon Phantoms, Pikachu Gold Star pairs the franchise mascot with the Shiny Pokémon treatment that has made Gold Stars some of the most ravenously pursued cards from the TCG’s mid-era. . The category has been completely unhinged lately, with recent Gold Star sales repeatedly rewriting benchmarks, but this particular Pikachu still managed to stand out. Fanatics Collect’s copy attracted 24 bids before closing at $480,000 with buyer’s premium on Sept. 28. PriceCharting records a PSA 10 eBay sale at $174,999.99 on June 22, the highest prior tracked result we found, meaning the new Fanatics price adds more than $305,000 and represents an increase of roughly 174%. PSA’s own database lists a $135,000 Best Offer from around the same period, which only makes the gulf look wider. Either way, the old price tier is gone. Pikachu Gold Star did not simply set a record; it vaulted into an entirely new stratosphere.

Pokémon’s (and Pikachu’s) 30th Anniversary Is Getting Very Expensive

Taken together, the two Pikachu cards generated $1.26 million at auction, and the especially striking part is how recently both of their old benchmarks were established. Legendary Collection Pikachu was already a $264,000 card by late June. Pikachu Gold Star had already blasted well beyond the five-figure prices it routinely commanded before this year. These were not sleepy records from a decade ago waiting for the broader Pokémon boom to catch up with them; they were fresh highs that survived for only a few months before being flattened. It would be too neat to credit 30th Celebration for all that movement, especially when ultra-high-end Pokémon cards across several eras have been surging throughout 2026. Still, the anniversary release has placed Pikachu squarely at the center of the hobby again, from 30 “Pickahu rare” cards to new premium treatments, at exactly the moment collectors are throwing staggering money at trophy-grade cardboard. If there was ever a good time to be the face of Pokémon, apparently this is it.