LEGO PS1 Console Leaks Ahead of Reveal, And Its Price Is Surprisingly Reasonable

A new LEGO set based on the original PlayStation console has leaked ahead of its official announcement. Over the past few years, LEGO has been releasing a number of different sets that are modeled after iconic video game platforms of yesteryear. So far, this has resulted in the Game Boy, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Sega Genesis getting the LEGO treatment, with various arcade cabinets also joining the mix. Now, according to one reputable leaker, PlayStation is soon set to begin a new collaboration of its own with LEGO that will result in the PS1 making a return in brick form.

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According to a new report from Brick Tap, a LEGO PS1 set is poised to be released in a little under two months on October 1st. This set, which is claimed to be #72306, will reportedly contain 1,911 pieces in total. As for its price, LEGO is said to be selling the PS1 for $160, although it has been stressed that this cost could change before its arrival.

Assuming that all of this information is true, then this LEGO PS1 is actually being sold for quite a reasonable price. For this set to contain nearly 2,000 pieces but still come in well below the $200 threshold is a rarity nowadays, as this price-per-brick is on the lower end when compared to other gaming sets. By comparison, the newly released Donkey Kong Arcade set from LEGO is retailing for $200, but only comes with 1,371 pieces. As such, this value for the LEGO PS1 would actually be quite solid.

Outside of simply including a LEGO version of the PS1 itself, this release will reportedly include an additional bonus for PlayStation fans. Specifically, it’s claimed that a LEGO figure for the character Astro Bot will also be given away to anyone who happens to purchase the PS1. While this Astro Bot figure won’t be included with the PS1 product itself, those who buy it directly from LEGO on either the company’s site or one of its physical storefronts will be given it for free. Further details on what exactly this Astro Bot figure will be aren’t yet known, but it makes the launch of this LEGO version of the PS1 that much more exciting.

Assuming that this LEGO report is accurate, which it likely is given Brick Tap’s credibility, it suggests that we should end up learning more about this LEGO PS1 in the near future. Historically, LEGO reveals its new product releases roughly one month before their arrival, which suggests that this PS1 should officially emerge at some point in early September. Whenever we have more news on the LEGO PS1 in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring it to you here on ComicBook.