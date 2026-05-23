Massive Pop Culture Auction Features Over 300 Nintendo Classics, Including Original Mario, Legend of Zelda, & More

In terms of graded collectibles, many gaming fans think first of big trading card games like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Magic: The Gathering. However, there are plenty of other iconic bits of gaming history that fans can add to their shelves. Along with collectible statues and memorabilia, many gamers like to get their hands on rare, sealed games and consoles from across gaming history. And for Nintendo fans, there’s a pretty big opportunity to add some rare games and consoles to your collection.

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Goldin’s 2026 Spring Pop Culture Elite Auction started on May 22nd and runs through June 17th. It features a wide variety of iconic collectibles for sale, from trading cards and comics to figurines and beyond. And if you’re a Nintendo fan, it’s hard not to browse the auction’s staggering lineup of over 300 retro Nintendo games, consoles, and more. With many sealed, graded collectibles spanning Nintendo’s history from the NES and beyond, this is a real treasure trove for gaming fans. It even includes graded copies of several games that spawned Nintendo’s biggest franchises to date. Because I can’t resist a little virtual shopping and collectibles daydreaming, I’m here to round up a few of the most exciting items on offer.

Sealed NES Console and Graded OG Nintendo Games Lead Impressive Auction Lineup

Courtesy of Nintendo

A Nintendo fan could spend quite a few hours browsing the lineup for this pop culture auction. A quick set of filters confirms that there are a total of 367 Nintendo-specific collectibles on offer during this sale. That’s 16 web pages worth of Nintendo history on sale, from a sealed NES Deluxe Set from 1986 to hit Pokemon games from the Nintendo DS era and beyond. Chances are, if you’re a Nintendo fan, there’s something here you’d love to get your hands on.

With bidding already underway for just about a day, it’s clear what the hot ticket items are already. Of course, there’s the aforementioned NES bundle from 1986, which is sitting at $10,000 with 14 bids so far. But there are also plenty of exciting early Nintendo games, including a 1989 copy of the very first The Legend of Zelda game for the NES, which is sealed and graded. That one is sitting at $3,500 so far, with 5 bids and over 25 days to go. Other big, franchise-starting classic Nintendo titles on offer include:

1989 sealed copy of the original Super Mario Bros. for the NES

1987 sealed copy of Metroid for the NES

1992 sealed copy of the first Mario Kart game, Super Mario Kart for SNES

1999 sealed copy of the first Super Smash Bros. for N64

2000 sealed copy of the original Mario Tennis for N64

Courtesy of Nintendo and Goldin

Along with these original games that started it all, quite a few of the biggest and most popular Nintendo games ever made are included in this auction lineup, as well. Here are a few big ones that caught my eye:

1998 sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Collector’s Edition for N64

Several sealed Pokemon games, including Pokemon Sapphire and Pokemon Emerald

Quite a few console editions of Street Fighter 2, all sealed and graded

You can also snag a sealed, graded version of many original and collectible Nintendo consoles. This includes the original Nintendo Virtual Boy system, bundled with Mario Tennis, which is currently going for $550 with just 2 bids. There are also quite a few special edition Nintendo consoles, including the 2013 Legend of Zelda edition of the 3DS.

If you’re in the market for Nintendo collectibles, this lineup is definitely worth a look. The 2026 Spring Pop Culture Elite Auction on Goldin runs from May 22nd to June 17th, so you’ve got some time to take a look.

What Nintendo game would you most love to have an original, sealed copy of? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!