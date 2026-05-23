Top Gun, Zelda, Iron Man, and More Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

It’s time once again to take a look around the world of collectibles and see what’s new and in demand, and this week is full of new auctions that collectors need to have on their radars. Just between Goldin and Heritage Auctions alone, there’s more than enough to keep track of, and this week’s highlights include Marvel’s Iron Man, Top Gun, Legend of Zelda, and more.

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Val Kilmer’s Iceman Top Gun Flight Helmet

Goldin just started their 2026 Spring Pop Culture Elite Auction, and one of the prized items in the lineup is Val Kilmer’s Iceman Top Gun Production-Made HGU-33/P Flight Helmet, which includes the oxygen mask and hose connector. This was the helmet the late actor wore during his iconic performance in Top Gun as Lieutenant Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, and it features a number of key details fans of the film will love.

The helmet features Iceman on the back and blue lightning bolts along the top. The fist and lightning bolt design is emblazoned on the side as well, and the helmet comes with a handwritten note from director Tony Scott. Scott put a sketch of a director smoking a pirg with the inscription “A Top Gun gift in return for all your generosity. Many thanks”, and it’s accompanied by his signature. The starting bid for the Val Kilmer Iceman Top Gun Production-Made Flight Helmet is $25,000, and the auction has 26 days left.

Tony Stark’s First Appearance

It doesn’t get much bigger in the Marvel Universe than Iron Man, and the iconic Avenger’s story first started in the classic Tales of Suspense #39. The issue is a highly coveted issue thanks to being the first appearance of Iron Man, and while a copy of the book in any condition might command some money, this version’s high grade pushes it into another tier.

This copy of Tales of Suspense #39 has an incredibly impressive grade of 9.0, and the issue has off-white to white pages graded by CGC. There are only two percent of examples of this book in CGC’s census reporting that have managed a higher grade, so this one will likely be a hot item throughout the auction. The current bid is $22,000, and the auction lasts for another 26 days.

The Legend of Zelda and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Both Soaring

Moving to the video game space, we’ve got two major franchises up to bat. The first is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time, which was for the Super Nintendo system. This copy of Turtles in Time is an early production copy and was made in Japan in 1992, and the game has a grade of VGA 85. There’s only minor wear and tear on the box, and the game currently carries a bid of $1100, with the auction ending in 20 days.

The final game in our list is the Nintendo Classic The Legend of Zelda, and this is for a highly coveted first-production copy of the game. The manual notes the first-production copy status, and it’s actually the versions of the game that still have the cassette manual that are the earliest. Only three sealed copies of this variant are on the census, and this item boasts the highest box grade of any CIB with a PSA 9.6 grade.

The Legend of Zelda game goes one step further and even includes a sealed map, and this item is among the best ever brought to auction. The current bid is $5250, and the auction ends in 20 days.

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