The Toxic Avenger is tasteless, crass, and about the last thing you’d expect to see propping up a toy line for children. But somehow, Playmates decided to turn Toxie into an action figure line with 1991’s Toxic Crusaders, tying in to the just-as-inexplicable Toxic Crusaders cartoon that aired a brief thirteen episode season that same year. Who thought this was a good idea? A clue lies within the manufacturer of the Toxic Crusaders toyline: Playmates. In 1988, Playmates had a surprise monster hit with their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure line, which was still the most popular action figure line on the market in 1991. With its similar premise of “mutant hero born out of toxic waste,” it wasn’t that far-fetched to imagine kids having a similar response to The Toxic Avenger. And while the source-material from Troma wasn’t exactly kid-friendly, neither were the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics from Mirage. The series and its toys may not have lasted long, but like everything else ever to emerge from Tromaville, they have built a dedicated cult following.

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No definitive reason has ever been settled on for what happened to the Toxic Crusaders series and figures. Alternately, controversy over the R-rated source material and general marketplace oversaturation have been blamed: the early nineties were a golden age for both intellectual-property based cartoon series and tie-in toylines. The expansion of cable television meant that there were now far more networks with competing children’s programming, inspiring series we’re still talking about today. Most of them, however, met the same fate as Toxic Crusaders, lasting for only a season and condemning their tie-in toylines to languish on-shelves. The Playmates Toxic Crusaders line was not a strong seller, but the enduring cult popularity of the Toxic Avenger toyline has given it a second-life with action figure collectors, who are willing to pay a premium for rare, end-of-line release like the Apocalypse Attackcopter vehicle.

A Look at the Gross-Out World of Toxic Crusaders Toys

Image Courtesy of Troma

Nine figures and five vehicles were produced for the Toxic Crusaders line. With their neon-colors and gross-out sculpts, the resemblance to Playmates’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line is unmistakeable. The good guy faction was headed up by the Toxic Avenger himself, joined by Major Disaster, Nozone, Headbanger, and Junkyard. The line’s four villains were led by Doctor Killemoff, joined by henchmen Psycho, Bonehead, and the Radiation Ranger. Each figure came packaged with a special glow-in-the-dark accessory, which came sealed in a plastic bag, labeled “SECRET TOXIC GLOW-IN-THE-DARK WEAPON: SO RADIOACTIVE WE’VE PUT IT UNDER WRAPS.” Three to five additional weapons and accessories were included with each figure, finding them complete poses a significant challenge to collectors today. Especially sought-after is the Toxic Avenger’s signature mop, without which the figure just doesn’t look right.

Nozone is the most “gross-out” character in the line, featuring an exaggeratedly-giant nose (hence the name), as well as sculpted splatters of snot all over the figure. He’s a former test pilot, mutated by flying through a hole in the ozone layer. After a crash-landing into a radioactive silo filled with pepper, the toxic chemicals in Nozone’s body grant him the mutant ability to produce powerful sneezes. Tongue was firmly in-cheek when these characters were created, to be certain. Headbanger’s origin calls DC’s Firestorm to mind, while his design evokes Masters of the Universe‘s Two-Bad: a scientist and a singing telegram fall into an atom-smasher, merging into a single being. Headbanger is at first one of Doctor Killemoff’s henchmen, but switches sides after discovering the Toxic Crusaders get more dates (really). Junkyard is also the result of a fusion, a half-man, half-dog created by lightning-striking a toxic waste contaminated homeless man and his pet. Major Disaster is comparatively bland: he’s a soldier who gains the ability to control plants from a radioactive swamp, a little like Man-Thing or Swamp Thing.

Doctor Killemoff is a native of the planet Smogula, trying to terraform (Smogulaform?) Earth into a polluted world akin to his ravished home-planet. He wears a breathing apparatus, depicted as an elaborate, multi-piece accessory, to help him survive in Earth’s toxic fresh air. Psycho is his bio-mechanoid lackey, and possesses powers of prognostication that go ignored by his master: every episode, Psycho is able to accurately predict how the Toxic Crusaders will foil their plans. Bonehead is an acid-rain scarred punk and former enemy of the pre-transformation Toxic Avenger, now anointed commander of the “Radiation Rangers,” Killemoff’s force of mutant foot soldiers. Additional villain characters like the monstrous “Polluto” were featured in the series, though the toyline was cancelled before they could be given a plastic counterpart.

Why a Toxic Avenger Toy Line & Cartoon Seemed Like a Good Idea At the Time

Image Courtesy of troma.

Somehow, Toxic Crusaders occupied the confluence of three trends. Most immediately, there was an early nineties trend of environmentally-conscious children’s cartoons, with these themes cropping up in Captain Planet and the Planeteers and Swamp Thing as well as Toxic Crusaders. Besides Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it was the prevalence of these series that convinced Troma and their partners to move ahead with Toxic Crusaders. The other trends were longer-term, and less easily explained. Beginning in the mid-eighties with series like Rambo: The Force of Freedom and RoboCop, animation studios and TV networks looked to R-rated film properties to provide recognizable franchise names for their children’s series. The principle made sense: R-rated franchises and characters had the allure of “forbidden fruit” to children, and these series would let them see them in action. Other times, companies like Kenner would go ahead with a kid-ified version of a property like Aliens or Predator without a tie-in series, trading on the existing adult name of the franchise alone. There was a somehow-unforeseen drawback: parents.

The parents of these children were also familiar with properties like Aliens, RoboCop, and The Toxic Avenger, and it’s been suggested they played a key role in the demise of these toylines and cartoons. Although largely apocryphal, the contention is that parents just weren’t comfortable with these grown-up franchises being marketed to their kids, and wouldn’t buy the toys or let them watch the tie-in. The most significant backlash was seen in the late eighties, when parent groups successfully had several companies’ Nightmare on Elm Street children’s toys discontinued. However, these factors also contribute to the aftermarket for these toys, drawing adult collectors them decades later. Some are just fans of the property, fascinated by the sheer weirdness of Toxic Avenger action figures. Others are those same kids whose parents wouldn’t let them collect the line back in 1991, finally making good on the desires of their eight-year-old self. Either way, Toxic Crusaders has become one of the stranger footnotes of its era, forgotten by most toy collectors, but passionately collected by a dedicated cult following.

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