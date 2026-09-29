4 1990s Cartoons Every ’80s Kid Remembers, Even If You Haven’t Thought About Them in Decades

The ’90s were such a fantastic time to be a kid. It seemed like there were great animated shows on almost every major network. It didn’t matter what kind of cartoon you wanted to watch; there was something available for you. Hilarious comedies with relatable kid protagonists, action cartoons featuring superheroes, and shows that had the most absurd premises and characters imaginable. The best ’90s cartoons include X-Men: The Animated Series, Tiny Toon Adventures, Animaniacs, The Powerpuff Girls, Rugrats, and Recess, just to name a few. Those are the beloved shows that millennials still think about to this day.

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Just as important and just as great are the shows that kids from that era might not think about today, yet they still remember pretty vividly. Children from the ’80s likely mostly remember cartoons from the early ’90s (though there are some exceptions), as by the time the back half of the decade rolled around, many of them were starting to become teenagers and growing out of cartoons. Of course, with a decade as loaded as the ’90s when it comes to cartoons, there were still plenty of great options to choose from. Series that have kind of been lost to time, yet fans have fond memories that aren’t going away anytime soon.

4) Bobby’s World

Courtesy of Fox Children’s Productions

You won’t find many cartoons like Bobby’s World that ran for as long as the hit series. Premiering in 1990 and running for more than 80 episodes until 1998, there’s a ton of this show for fans to remember. The Fox Kids show had a simple setup, focusing on the everyday life of four-year-old Bobby Generic. Even today, it remains endearing to see how the show depicted the way Bobby viewed the world around him, especially when it came to using his overactive imagination.

The easiest thing about Bobby’s World to remember is the show’s intro. It followed Bobby from behind on his big wheel as he rode around his house and neighborhood, yet also included elements of his big imagination. It was the perfect way to start the show and was even parodied by Family Guy at one point. The series was popular enough to spawn a video game, so kids who grew up with it are sure to remember it.

3) Freakazoid!

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Television Animation

The latest cartoon to premiere on his list is Freakazoid!, which debuted in 1995 and ran for two seasons until 1997. It certainly deserved a longer run than that because it was one of the most fun and zaniest superhero shows in existence. Freakazoid! centered on teen Dexter Doulas after a computer bug gives him superpowers that include speed, strength, and access to all the knowledge on the internet. In a lot of ways, the character was ahead of his time.

Freakazoid! often paid homage to other superheroes, like how his Freakalair was a play on the Batcave. His breaking of the fourth wall and the way he poked fun at tropes of the superhero genre were also pretty new to kids at the time. Despite not getting a long stint on TV, the show was appreciated by critics and was named one of IGN’s 100 best animated series in history.

2) Goof Troop

Pretty much everyone grows up with the iconic Disney characters as part of their childhoods. From Mickie and Minnie Mouse to Donald Duck to Goofy, they’re always there. In 1992, Goofy was put at the center of his own cartoon, leading the way in Goof Troop. The show followed Goofy as a single father who raises his son Max, while also featuring their neighbors as prominent characters. Goof Troop might be a show that people forgot about, but it spawned a timeless movie.

The central premise of Goof Troop set the stage for the 1995 film A Goofy Movie, which has only become more popular and beloved as the years have gone on. The same themes that made the movie so iconic are prevalent in the show, so it’s a perfect series to look back on. Despite only lasting one season across two years, there are over 75 episodes of Goof Troop and all are worth remembering.

1) Gargoyles

Kids who grew up in the ’80s were treated to some tremendous action cartoons. Transformers, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, and G.I. Joe are just some of the great shows from the era and the ’90s featured a few of its own, including Gargoyles. Running from 1994 through 1997, the series focused on nocturnal creatures who turn to stone during the day but protect New York City when they come to life at night.

Gargoyles was certainly a show aimed at older kids, evidenced by its complex arcs, dark tone, and even some Shakespearean themes. While many haven’t thought about the show in a long time, there are loyal fans who have kept the spirit of the series alive. There was an annual convention that ran until 2009 and other shows, like the DuckTales reboot, have referenced it. The franchise also lives on in a new comic series, showing that Gargoyles remains relevant.

We want to hear from you in the comments: Do you have any shows from the ’90s that have been forgotten by too many people but that you remember fondly?