Rare 42-Year-Old Star Wars Release Discovered in an Abandoned Foreclosed Home

The past is a different country, and even Star Wars did things differently there. Modern viewers are used to a world where it’s easy to watch the latest Star Wars film or TV show. Maul – Shadow Lord is streaming weekly on Disney+, while the next movie (The Mandalorian and Grogu) releases on May 22 and won’t take long to appear on streaming too. But when Star Wars first began, even VHS was rare. The first film didn’t come out on VHS until 1982, and it typically sold at between $40-80. One sealed VHS from 1982 actually sold for $114,000 in 2022.

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Incredibly (per Reddit), a sealed 1984 edition has just been found in a foreclosed house. Although still completely sealed, this edition isn’t quite as rare as the one that sold in 2022. Still, it’s not unusual to see copies selling for $200, and some eBay bids propose higher amounts. That’s because this is still a unique piece of Star Wars history, remarkably well-preserved, and it’s particularly delightful to see it in such good condition.

The Past Really is a Different Country

This isn’t the Star Wars you’ll find on Disney+, of course. George Lucas made significant (and often controversial) changes with the Star Wars Special Editions, including adding Jabba the Hutt into the mix and making constant tweaks to the face-off between Han Solo and Greedo. But this predates the Special Editions by 13 years, meaning this is a version of Star Wars not currently available. Lucas, in fact, went to great lengths to try to ensure this particular version wasn’t out there anymore.

Nor is it the original cut of Star Wars, set to return to theaters as part of next year’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Lucas actually made some subtle changes to the original film while it was still in theaters, before amending it with the famous “Episode IV” title ahead of The Empire Strikes Back. That original cut was thought lost until last year, when a copy was discovered in the British Film Institute archives. It was originally shown in the U.K., and excitement levels are high for the theatrical re-release.

Still, this is undoubtedly a valuable piece of Star Wars history all the same. Its mere existence is testimony to the way the franchise evolved over the decades, and it’s a delight to see a rare, still-sealed copy – meaning it will be in mint condition. According to the Reddit thread, the poster intends to have it graded ahead of selling it. The VHS won’t be worth anywhere near as much as the 1982 edition, but it should still prove to be a great find.

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