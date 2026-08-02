These 5 Secret Rare Pokémon Cards Are Worth More Than Most Collections

The Pokémon TCG has produced no shortage of rare and valuable cards over the years, but Secret Rares have long occupied a particularly coveted place among collectors. Unlike cards found within a set’s standard checklist, a Secret Rare has a card number higher than the officially stated number of cards in that expansion. A card numbered 101/100, for example, is quite literally hidden beyond the set’s advertised limits.

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The tradition dates back to Dark Raichu from 2000’s Team Rocket expansion. Numbered 83/82, Dark Raichu became the first Secret Rare in Pokémon TCG history, establishing a concept that would eventually encompass everything from Shining and Crystal Pokémon to gold cards, rainbow rares, and alternate-art behemoths.

Unsurprisingly, some of the hobby’s most desirable cards fall into this category. The five Secret Rares below have separated themselves from the countless others released over the past quarter-century, with current ungraded market prices stretching well into four figures. Do you want to know a secret? Let’s uncover these valuable Secret Rares to find out.

5. Charizard (Shiny Holo) – Plasma Storm, 136/135

Market Price: $1,150.00

Image Courtesy The Pokémon Company

While this card didn’t feature in a recent auction chock-full of record-breaking graded Charizard Pokémon cards, its status as one of the premier Secret Rares in the history of the game remains unchallenged. Hailing from 2012’s Plasma Storm expansion, this Charizard card sees the beloved Fire/Flying-type ‘mon sheathed in its striking shiny form, with its coloration altered from the standard orange and beige to a moody dark blue body with red wings – a stunning transformation for one of the most recognizable ‘mons around.

By far the most valuable card from this set, it is actually one of three Secret Rares found therein alongside a shiny version of Blastoise as well as a hard-to-find golden version of Random Receiver, a trainer card.

4. Rayquaza VMAX (Alternate Art Secret Rare) – Evolving Skies, 218/203

Market Price: $1,233.94

Image Courtesy The Pokémon Company

One of two cards from the intensely collectible PTCG expansion Evolving Skies, released in 2021, this stunning full-art Rayquaza VMAX represents the second-most valuable Rayquaza card of all time, with only the eminent collector’s piece Rayquaza Gold Star pulling ahead of it. That makes sense, as even a PSA 9 copy of that Ray went for over $100,000 in a recent auction.

Featuring artwork of a sky-bound Rayquaza suffused with Dynamax energy as it glides over the Galar region, this stunning Alternate-Art Secret Rare certainly fits the bill as a modern grail, alongside other notable pulls like Phantasmal Flames Mega Charizard X ex SIR, or any of the major pulls from Ascended Heroes. Of course, five years is a long time in the world of collectibles – especially in the greater PTCG ecosystem – so if you were a shrewd Poké-investor, you could have gobbled up tons of these cards for years after its release.

From its release in late 2021 until March 2024, this card’s price hovered around $200, and it didn’t go above $500 until January 2025. Since then, it’s been to the moon, and, though it’s plateaued at just above $1k, don’t expect it to sit there for long. Scarcity plus attractiveness almost always leads to immense gains as time goes by, especially with another Rayquaza-themed set on the horizon.

3. Shining Charizard – Neo Destiny, 107/105

Market Price: $1,581.66

Image Courtesy The Pokémon Company

Arguably the premier chase cards from the Wizards of the Coast era of the Pokémon TCG were the Shining cards from both Neo Revelation and Neo Destiny. The latter, in particular, is among the most desirable sets from the early years of the TCG – as evidenced by the sky-high price recently paid for a sealed booster box of the set. While Shining Tyranitar, Shining Celebi, and Shining Mewtwo certainly have their merits, the number-one card from Neo Destiny is, unsurprisingly, Shining Charizard, which also ranks as the third-most valuable Secret Rare card of all time. A recent auction saw this stunning card nearly break a sales record for a First Edition copy by going under the hammer for more than $69,000.

With bold lines via Hironobu Yoshida’s iconic artwork and a unique foiling method that sees the subject of its illustration, in this case Charizard, receive the foiling treatment instead of the art’s background, it’s no wonder that this card remains a premier grail from the TCG – not just among Charizard collectors.

2. Crystal Lugia (Holo) – Aquapolis, 149/147

Market Price: $2,225.00

Image Courtesy The Pokémon Company

This stunning Secret Rare from Aquapolis, WotC’s penultimate PTCG set, was recently announced to be getting a reprint as part of the upcoming 30th Celebration set. That reappearance is sure to garner interest in the original version of this supremely scarce Secret Rare, which is already among the most notable chase cards of all time.

The “crystal” subtype, which was introduced in Aquapolis and further explored in the Skyridge expansion to spectacular effect sees various Pokémon given the Colorless typing (aka Normal-type for fans of the Pokémon video games), though that could change depending on what energy was last attached to the ‘mon.

In this case, Lugia can transform into a Psychic-, Fire-, or Water-type Pokémon, which makes sense given Lugia’s wide move pool in-game. Beyond that, this card’s utterly gorgeous Naoyo Kimura artwork, which shows a Lugia in profile mid-roar, combines with the diamond-esque card frame to produce one of the most visually arresting cards on this entire list – which is saying a lot, as the entire collection herein is full of eye-catching artworks, memorable ‘mon, and notable foiling methods.

1. Umbreon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret Rare, aka Moonbreon) – Evolving Skies, 215/203

Market Price: $2,404.28

Image Courtesy The Pokémon Company

Not to be outdone by a Lugia, Charizard, or fellow VMAX card, the most valuable Secret Rare of all time goes to none other than the singular modern chase card of the past five years of the Pokémon TCG: Umbreon VMAX from Evolving Skies, the inimitable Moonbreon.

While its current price point retains the crown among Secret Rares in PTCG history, that was not always the case. The card could be had for around $200-$300 for a number of months and it didn’t consistently command more than $500 until January 2024, roughly 2½ years after the card was unveiled.

So, what happened to send its price skyrocketing? Well, the TCG gained steam among collectors, fans, and the general public, and then people started realizing that alternate full-art cards – especially those with artwork that rivals something in a fine art museum – should command lofty price points on the secondary market. Ever since then, it’s been up, up, and away for Moonbreon’s price tag, and that trend is likely to continue. Umbreon VMAX remains one of the most stunning Secret Rare Pokémon cards of all time, and it certainly has a price tag to match.

These Cards’ Values Are No Secret

For now, Umbreon VMAX from Evolving Skies stands above the rest as the most valuable Secret Rare Pokémon card ever. Moonbreon’s combination of a beloved Pokémon, notoriously difficult pull rates, and instantly recognizable artwork has allowed it to surpass even vintage heavyweights like Crystal Lugia and Shining Charizard.

That ranking is hardly permanent, however. Pokémon card prices can change quickly, particularly when reprints, record-setting auctions, or renewed interest in older expansions send collectors scrambling for original copies. Whether your preference is a vintage WotC-era grail or one of the modern Pokémon TCG’s spectacular alternate full-art cards, these five Secret Rares represent some of the most desirable cards the hobby has ever produced.