1 Year After Cancellation, Cult Classic Sci-Fi Series Gets Alternate Ending

The history of sci-fi shows is littered with way too many examples of great stories canceled before their time. Despite the genre’s popularity, it often feels like even fan-favorite shows are perpetually and precariously balanced on a knife-edge. The past calendar year alone we’ve seen Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Solar Opposites, and Resident Alien canceled, while Andor came to an end, and For All Mankind is set to end in 2026. Not all are on the same level of quality, but all had or have committed audiences. Thankfully, though, TV shows ending doesn’t always mean the end of the line – For All Mankind, for instance, has spinoff Star City coming, and Starfleet Academy has a comic branch that could feasibly continue beyond the canceled show’s second season.

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Back in 2025, one of SyFy’s much-loved recent shows – Resident Alien – was canceled after its fourth season. It was a shame, but the showrunners were at least prepared for it and wrapped it up the final season with a satisfying conclusion. That doesn’t mean there wasn’t potential for the Alan Tudyk-starring gem to continue, and now Dark Horse comics is set to release a final story in the universe, offering an alternate ending to the show. Resident Alien: One More for the Road is available to buy from April 15, written by Peter Hogan, with art from Steve Parkhouse. It might not be a fifth season, but at least it’s more Resident Alien.

Resident Alien Will Get the Ending SyFy Couldn’t Give It

The official synopsis of Resident Alien: One More for the Road reads as follows: “Former federal agent Jones and the alien representatives from Harry’s home planet are inviting nations beyond the U.S. to work with them in helping Earth join the Circle of Worlds. Meanwhile in Patience, Harry covers for Ethan at the clinic, but danger is closing in. Will Harry’s secret finally be revealed? Find out in this one-shot finale, as Hogan and Parkhouse’s hit sci-fi series comes to a close!” The show was, of course, based on the original comic series, which has run since 2012, with three minseries released off the back of the SyFy show’s success.

The final episode of Resident Alien‘s show saw Harry (Tudyk) leave Earth to live with his love Heather (Edit Patterson) on a distant family with their alien kids. He’s replaced by another one of his species, once more charged with a mission of killing all humans as Harry was. In contrast, One More for the Road hints at a less ambiguously happy ending for humanity, and not just Harry, as Earth could join the Circle of Worlds. The adaptation was pretty wildly different from the comics – including Harry’s blood-thirsty mission and him leaving Earth – so the comic coming full circle and revealing both its true ending and the alternate ending to the show where Harry rejected his urge to leave and stayed on Earth is a nice touch for fans. Here’s a preview of the final Resident Alien one-shot…

Resident Alien: One More for the Road releases on April 15. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!