This Rare Complete G.I. Joe Playset Looks Like a Dream Find, But There’s a Catch

G.I. Joe was first conceived in 1963 as the boys’ counterpart to Mattel’s incredibly popular Barbie dolls, and literally defined the word action figure with its original line. But in 1978, after an embattled decade of poor sales and a lukewarm reception to its “Adventure Team” rebrand, Hasbro pulled the plug. It would take a chance meeting between Hasbro President Stephen Hassenfeld and Marvel Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter to revive the line, with Shooter assigning Marvel’s Larry Hama to design the characters and concept for Hasbro’s new G.I. Joe. Accompanied by a Hama-penned Marvel Comics and a Saturday morning cartoon series, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero became one of the best-selling toys of 1982.

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G.I. Joe’s newly-adopted, Kenner Star Wars-inspired 3.75” scale enabled Hasbro to design an awesome array of playsets and vehicles to accompany the figures. Coming at a higher price point, these vehicles and playsets also represented higher profit margin for Hasbro, and were the real money-maker of the line. In 1985, strong sales inspired Hasbro to release what is still the largest action figure playset ever produced: the U.S.S. Flagg. This seven foot long aircraft carrier was the most expensive G.I. Joe item on the market then and now, and is today worth thousands in any condition. This sample on eBay now is in rare complete condition, but with a major drawback: a damaged box, offsetting the value of its $12k asking price.

Breaking Down the Action Features of the U.S.S. Flagg

One of the primary reasons for the U.S.S. Flagg’s coffee table-sized scale was so that kids could use it as a functional, action figure-scale aircraft carrier and land their G.I. Joe planes, like the “Skystriker” fighter jet on its runaway. According to members of the design team, in the book The Ultimate Guide to G.I. Joe, they toured a real United States aircraft carrier during the U.S.S. Flagg’s design process. As a result, many of the toy’s action features are actually a fairly accurate recreation of its real-world counterpart.

The most impressive features in this respect are those designed to simulate the aircraft take-off and landing process from the Flagg’s deck. A working “arrestor cable” is included to secure a jet like the Skystriker in place on deck. A “tail hook” designed to clip onto the back of the Skystriker helps secure it to the cable. Two smaller ground-crew vehicles are included for refueling, a fuel tanker and a tractor. The vehicles can be connected with a working hitch, and the fuel tanker includes pumps and fuel-lines that clip onto and detach from the tank. The hitch can also be used to tow the Skystriker.

A crane with a functioning winch could also be used for loading and off-loading cargo and supplies from vehicles landed on the Flagg. For take-off, the Flagg’s landing strip has a functioning blast deflector to block the exhaust flame from the Skystriker’s propelling jets. An elevator platform on the flight deck can be used to raise and lower vehicles to “water-level,” making the playset interactive for submarine as well as aerial G.I. Joe vehicles.

The Flagg’s interior is comparatively less elaborate, but provides significant added play value as a staging ground for G.I. Joe missions and the command center of this massive vehicle. The most detailed sections are its computer station, radar station, and bridge. The computer and radar stations include removable (read: easily lost) plastic chairs and consoles. The bridge is more elaborate, including several consoles, chairs, and the ship’s wheel as removable pieces. The bridge also features several sculpted elements like a wall-mounted telephone.

The most unique and memorable action feature is an included miniature bullhorn, meant to simulate the Flagg’s loudspeaker system. With it, a kid could pretend to be issuing orders and announcements from the vessel’s command deck, and with the included sound effects, they could imagine commanding the Flagg as it fought off an attack by Cobra.

As with any other good G.I. Joe vehicle, the U.S.S. Flagg came packaged with an exclusive figure, Admiral Keel-Haul. However, Keel-Haul’s exclusivity comes with a bizarre caveat: after the U.S.S. Flagg was discontinued, Hasbro was apparently left with overstock of the figure, which reports say were sold to Chuck E. Cheese locations and other arcades as prizes. His file-card describes him as an accomplished fighter pilot, as well as “a respected military historian, a nationally rated chess player and possibly the world’s worst clarinet player.”

The Most Expensive G.I. Joe on the Market – Then & Now

The U.S.S. Flagg retailed for $109.99 when it hit shelves in 1985 – more than $300 adjusted for inflation. At that price, the toy was a hard sell to parents, even for a birthday or Christmas, especially given that the toy had the same footprint as a child’s bed. Most kids could only dream of owning the giant-sized vehicle, heavily advertised to them in the G.I. Joe cartoon and comic alike. It was discontinued in 1987, becoming a holy grail item for those same kids as they grew into adult collectors.

For many of them, owning the U.S.S. Flagg is just as much of a dream now as it was then: slow sales for the toy during its retail life mean that today demand for the Flagg well outstrips supply. Most U.S.S. Flaggs that are available are loose and incomplete, but still worth a floor of $1.5k. With over a hundred pieces, the task of reassembling an incomplete Flagg can be just as costly: original replacement parts like this railing can go for hundreds of dollars apiece on their own. Even shipping the U.S.S. Flagg is an undertaking: its main deck piece is two and a half by three and a half feet, and can’t be broken down.

The $12k asking price for the complete U.S.S. Flagg currently on eBay starts to make a little more sense: all of its pieces are still sealed in their original polybags, even the stickers are still in unused condition. An unopened Flagg became the record-setting highest-priced G.I. Joe toy ever sold in 2024, fetching a price of more than $40k. A major consideration in that final price was the box: the $40k sale was heavily contingent on the presence of the original retail shipping box from Hasbro, and the mint condition of the toy’s packaging.

Both are included with the $12k asking price on this sample, but because of “improper storage conditions and being moved around frequently, the boxes degraded and eventually opened on their own.” The toy itself is still in unused condition, and the listing represents an incredibly rare chance to own such an item. Ultimately, as is often the case in toy collecting, it just comes down to how much a collector cares about the box.