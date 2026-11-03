Star Wars Fans Agree This Is The Best Palpatine Figure Of All Time, And It’s Not Even Really Him

The Star Wars prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars animated series gave us a look at what a young Palpatine looked like, before turning into the pickled and hooded Emperor we know him as today. However, a lot of discreet holograph calls were required to ensure that both the Republic and Separatists played their role in his rise to power. In fact, many Star Wars toy collectors still believe that the best action figure mold for Palpatine, The Emperor, Darth Sidious, or whatever you want to call him, is actually Hasbro’s 1998 holograph version. The figure was launched as part of the Star Wars Episode 1 Comm Tech line, and fans love its incredibly detailed mold, as can be seen by the reactions to this Reddit post.

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Besides the fact that you could hear some of Palpatine’s best lines from the movie, thanks to the Comm Tech chip, the figure is created with a translucent blue mold as it’s actually modelled after his holograph from the movie. Palpatine is probably up there with Princess Leia and Obi-Wan when it comes to conducting themselves on holograph, but the amount of detailing put into this figure makes it one of the best Palpatine action figures of all time. Sure, it isn’t very articulate, but Sidious isn’t exactly very animated on his holographs either. The color, translucency, detailing, and the Comm Tech chip itself makes it feel you’re actually on a call with Palpatine, as he asks you to execute Order 66.

This Holograph Palpatine Action Figure Is The Best One The Character Has Ever Received

It’s not the rarest or most valuable vintage Star Wars action figure on the market, but it will be the best looking one in your collection if you display it properly. Thanks to its translucent color, you can make it stand out on a shelf by putting on a lit surface. The comments section of the post actually has a few good examples of how it looks when displayed in this manner. The detailing is all down to how well the manufacturer captured his iconic robe. With its flowing folds and draped hood, the figure perfectly captures the hidden danger that Palpatine and his schemes present to the galaxy.

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“To this day it’s one of the best holographic versions of any character,” said one of the comments. “They actually cared to make it look holographic, instead of just making a translucent blue and calling it good.” It’s true, Hasbro was particularly careful about making the figure look like a holograph from the movies, and it could have easily gone wrong if the ratio wasn’t perfect. In a franchise that features several iconic and valuable action figures of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Boba Fett, you wouldn’t be blamed for overlooking a Palpatine figure. However, this holographic version of the Sith Lord has been designed to stand out from the crowd and is still one of the best ones we’ve seen after 28 years.

Can you think of a better Palpatine figure than this one? Let us know in the comments below.