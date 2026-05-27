Supergirl & KFC’s Collaboration Reveals the Best Krypto Collectible So Far (& You Can Get it Soon)

We are now under one month until DC’s Supergirl hits theaters, meaning this is the homestretch of the marketing campaign. Whenever a major studio tentpole is this close to release, it’s common for licensing partnerships with other companies to be unveiled. Many blockbusters have collaborated with fast food chains for special promotional items, such as the Mandalorian and Grogu menu at Burger King. Supergirl is the latest title to follow that trend, as DC and Warner Bros. worked something out with KFC. In the very near future, fans will be able to get their hands on a great collectible featuring Krypto.

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KFC has officially announced its Supergirl collaboration. Beginning on June 8th, fans will be able to purchase the Supergirl Ultimate Meal and the Supergirl Combo Meal. Both come with either three tenders or eight nuggets, three special Supergirl-themed sauces, and a biscuit. The Ultimate Meal includes two sides, the Kryptonian Kooler drink, and a blind-bagged collectible keychain modeled after a character from the film. In contrast, the Combo Meal includes just one side and a regular fountain drink.

Starting on June 10th, customers can purchase KFC’s Supergirl Krypto bucket for $29.99. The bucket, which is not microwave safe, can be used for chicken, popcorn, or other snacks. Take a look at images of the meals and the Krypto bucket in the space below:

Image Courtesy of KFC

Image Courtesy of KFC

Krypto Has Been a Huge Part of the Supergirl Marketing Campaign

Krypto quickly became a fan favorite thanks to his scene-stealing appearance in last summer’s Superman, and audiences are looking forward to seeing even more of the adorable, troublesome dog in Supergirl. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense that KFC picked Krypto for its bucket design. Of all the characters who will be in Supergirl, Krypto is a licensing partner’s dream because he’s very cute and instantly marketable to just about anyone with even a passing interest in Supergirl and DC. It wouldn’t be surprising if the bucket sold well over the course of the promotion. It will be available while supplies last, so those who want to add it to their popcorn bucket collection should make plans to get to their local KFC ASAP.

There’s another reason why Krypto is a fitting choice for the special Supergirl bucket. He isn’t in the film just to be an amusing marketing gimmick. Krypto is at the heart of the Supergirl movie story. As revealed by the full-length trailer, the plot revolves around Kara Zor-El’s desperate mission to save Krypto’s life after the dog is poisoned. To date, Supergirl marketing materials have highlighted that the Kara/Krypto dynamic is the emotional core of the film, going so far as to depict the moment Kara came across a baby Krypto. As she tells her furry companion, “Home is wherever you are, buddy.”

Though Supergirl looks like it’s going to be a wildly entertaining cosmic adventure in the vein of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, the trailers haven’t shied away from the fact Kara is a far more jaded Kryptonian than her well-meaning cousin. Having seen Krypton’s destruction and losing so many people she cared about, Kara is dealing with a lot of trauma and grief. Krypto is the one thing in the universe that truly keeps her grounded, so it’s devastating when his life is in peril. He’s as integral to the film as the titular heroine, and the KFC bucket is a great way to commemorate that.

While the Krypto moments in Supergirl will certainly tug at the heartstrings, the odds of the super-powered canine meeting an untimely end are low, so Krypto should continue to be part of DC Studios marketing campaigns for years to come. Peter Safran has noted that Kara is “a major part of what we’re doing,” so as long as the Super Family is the main anchor of the DC Universe, their dog shouldn’t be far behind. Hopefully, there will be more Krypto collectibles for Man of Tomorrow and beyond.

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