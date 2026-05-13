10 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2026, Ranked by Our Excitement Level

When the year’s release slate was first announced, it seemed as though some of 2026’s movies could be masterpieces. This has already proven to be correct, with some of the year’s earliest cinematic releases securing popularity with audiences and critics, and earning considerable financial success along the way. However, for all the blockbuster success of the past few months, the year is far from over, especially as many of the most anticipated releases of 2026 have yet to hit theaters. With the summer season rapidly approaching with each day, there are some potentially incredible movies that are scheduled to release over the coming months.

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From late May to the end of August, there are many planned releases that could become some of 2026’s high-grossing movies. Some of them are incredibly exciting prospects, either bringing back a long-dormant franchise or giving an exciting premise a chance to shine on the big screen. With some great releases scheduled across multiple genres, the summer of 2026 already looks like an incredibly exciting one for blockbuster releases.

10) Scary Movie

The Scary Movie franchise is set to make a triumphant return to our screens this summer with the release of the sixth entry into the series. With long-time stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall set to return alongside Marlon and Shawn Wayans and several other familiar faces from the franchise’s past, Scary Movie 6 is set to deliver excellent horror parodies once again. It is set to hit theaters on June 5, bringing its unique blend of over-the-top horror spoofing back after a considerable period of absence. The only reason we aren’t more excited is the franchise’s steady decline over the years, which sets a relatively low bar for the sixth movie in comparison to the franchise’s first few entries.

9) Minions & Monsters

Of course, Minions movies might not appeal to those who consider their cinematic tastes particularly distinguished, but to younger audiences and their parents, the release of a new movie in the animated franchise is pretty exciting. The mischievous yellow creatures are set to return in another prequel to the Despicable Me franchise, with a story set in the 1920s that will see the Minions take on some of the iconic movie monsters of Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters is scheduled to land in theaters on July 1, and might just be one of the most exciting family movies of the summer.

8) Evil Dead Burn

Considering the Evil Dead franchise is known for having a horror sequel better than the original movie, the release of a new title in 2026 seems promising. A standalone entry following the success of 2013’s Evil Dead and its 2023 sequel, Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Burn is set to continue the franchise’s terrifying story with creator Sam Raimi attached as a producer. Evil Dead has long been one of the most overlooked and enjoyable horror franchises, so the July 24 release of Evil Dead Burn is one we’re especially excited for.

7) Coyote vs. Acme

Despite initial excitement about Coyote vs. Acme, Warner Bros. shelved the project in 2023 for tax purposes. However, fan interest saw the movie find a new distributor, and it is finally set to hit screens on August 28. A combination of live-action and animation, several Looney Tunes characters are confirmed for Coyote vs. Acme, which will follow Wile E. Coyote as he attempts to sue the Acme Corporation for having repeatedly sold him faulty products. With Will Forte and John Cena set to star, Coyote vs. Acme is an exciting 2026 release we once thought we might never see.

6) Toy Story 5

The Toy Story franchise has not just continued to thrive against the odds, but has consistently delighted audiences of all ages for more than three decades. The latest installment is set for theatrical release on June 19 and will follow Woody, Buzz, and their many friends as they take on a new, technological threat to their existence. With new characters confirmed for Toy Story 5 alongside franchise favorites, the fifth movie in the series is sure to be a massive success this summer.

5) Supergirl

The DCU got off to a very strong start in 2025 with the release of Superman, and the new DC franchise is set to continue in a big way this summer. June 26 will see the theatrical release of Supergirl, with Milly Alcock starring in the title role as Superman’s cousin and fellow survivor of Krypton’s destruction as she attempts to save the life of her dog, Krypto. With multiple DC characters confirmed, Supergirl will undoubtedly expand the DCU, which, combined with the compelling story teased by its trailers, seems likely to make it one of the biggest superhero success stories of 2026.

4) Masters of the Universe

The live-action reboot of Masters of the Universe is perhaps a more exciting prospect than younger movie fans might realise. For those who remember He-Man’s heyday, Masters of the Universe‘s trailer will have lit a fire of nostalgia, but even for the uninitiated, the movie looks to have incredible cinematic potential. Bringing the fantastical story of the hero He-Man to life in live-action once more could make for one of the summer’s best movies when it releases on June 5.

3) Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Despite its occasional missteps, the Star Wars franchise remains one of the most fiercely beloved in all of pop culture. The iconic sci-fi franchise will return to the big screen on May 22, with Din Djarin returning with his young Force-sensitive ward Grogu in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. A continuation of the successful TV show The Mandalorian, the movie has been adapted from the show’s planned fourth season, delivering another big-screen Star Wars outing featuring two of the franchise’s most popular characters.

2) Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Judging by everything we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it’s likely to be one of the most talked-about movies of 2026. The movie will continue Spider-Man’s MCU story, following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home in the build-up to the exciting Avengers: Doomsday. With MCU characters Hulk and Punisher also set to feature, Brand New Day‘s July 31 release is one that countless fans — ourselves included — simply cannot wait for.

1) The Odyssey

By far our most anticipated movie of the summer of 2026 is The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of the ancient Greek epic is a star-studded affair, with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson all cast in prominent roles alongside countless other A-list actors. Considering the consistent quality of Nolan’s movies, the incredible cast, and the classic source material, The Odyssey‘s July 17 release date is likely to see the movie become one of the year’s biggest blockbuster successes.

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