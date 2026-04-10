The Most Important Superman Artwork of the ’90s Is Officially Selling for Over $400,000 at Auction

In 1992, DC made comic book history with the death of Superman. Modern viewers are used to the idea that death is something of a revolving door in comics. The pattern was already set by 1992, and yet “The Death of Superman” was still a mass-media event unparalleled in the history of comics. Never before had a mainstream, well-known superhero died in such an impactful way. Now, 34 years later, the importance of this moment is once again being proved.

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ComicConnect is currently selling the original cover art for Superman #75 by Dan Jurgens. Incredibly, it’s currently retailing at a staggering $413,111, with over two days left for bidders. The original comic sold over 6 million copies, serving as the launchpad for the unforgettable “Funeral for a Friend” and “Reign of the Supermen” events. The cover is part of a dedicated “Death of Superman” auction featuring other splash pages from the iconic issue.

The Death of Superman Will Never Be Equalled

It’s hard for modern readers to understand the impact of “The Death of Superman.” Deaths have become pretty much everyday; it’s harder to think of a mainstream superhero who hasn’t died now (and the X-Men comics even lampshaded this with “Resurrection Protocols” for a few years). But Superman’s death came before all that, and it captured media attention worldwide. Superman #75 became a highly sought-after collectible in its own right, making this auction particularly thrilling.

The final issue used a series of splash pages to showcase Superman’s death. It featured the final battle between Superman and Doomsday, as the two went head-to-head; Doomsday portrayed as a mindless force of nature, Superman as a Man of Steel willing to sacrifice himself for the sake of those he loved. Appropriately enough, the final battle took place in front of the Daily Planet itself, with Clark’s beloved Lois at his side.

“The Death of Superman” was no mere marketing gimmick, as so many comic book deaths have become. Rather, it was an opportunity for DC to highlight just how important Superman really is to their mythology and overall universe, because the stories that followed showed the effect the Man of Steel had on the entire world. Superman has often been mocked as something of a boy scout, but his relentless optimism and belief in others proved truly inspirational.

“The Death of Superman” is also arguably important in that it set up a very different approach to comics, one that ran throughout the ’90s. This was an age when comic books became darker, when heroes could actually fall in battle against their villains – when Batman’s back could be broken, Wolverine’s adamantium could be torn from his skeleton, and the Punisher became mainstream. There’s a sense in which “The Death of Superman” foreshadowed all this, because it marked a decisive move towards darkness – one that would be followed by all publishers for years.

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