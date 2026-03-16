7 Marvel Comics Deaths That Actually Meant Something

Marvel Comics has made it seem like death doesn’t matter at all. Just about everyone has died in Marvel, and even the big event storylines like The Death of Doctor Strange in 2021 and The Death of Wolverine in 2014 ended up undone within a year, with the characters returning to life as if nothing had ever happened. Doctor Doom even died at the end of One World Under Doom, and no one expects him to be gone for long since death means nothing in the Marvel Universe. However, this hasn’t always been the case, and there have been some important deaths in Marvel Comics that actually meant something. Sometimes, the deaths stuck (at least for a long time), and in others, it was the storyline that mattered, and the death shook up the Marvel Universe.

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Here is a look at seven times that a Marvel Comics death actually meant something.

7) Captain Mar-Vell

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The graphic novel that changed everything in Marvel Comics also presented a death that actually meant something. Released in 1982, The Death of Captain Marvel was the first release in the Marvel graphic novel series, and it was so successful that it proved the format was something that would work for future stories. What was most interesting was that this wasn’t a story about superheroes fighting supervillains.

This was about the death of a hero, and not in battle against a villain or by saving the world. The Death of Captain Marvel told the story of how Mar-Vell contracted cancer, and the Marvel heroes realized that this was a battle none of them were equipped to stop or win. Written and drawn by Jim Starlin, this was an emotional story of a man in his last days, and it remains a heartbreaking story and one that Marvel thankfully never needed to go back on.

6) Karen Page

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One of Daredevil’s greatest storylines in history was his Born Again run, where Wilson Fisk set out to destroy everything in Matt Murdock’s life and bring him to his lowest point. Matt lost everything, from his career and his money to his friends and his own self-respect. However, when he learned Kingpin got his secret identity from his old lover Karen Page, it hit him hard. What happened next was a tragedy.

Karen Page had developed a deadly drug addiction, and that is how Kingpin got Karen to sell out Matt. However, she went to Foggy Nelson for help and was getting back on her feet again. That is when Bullseye showed up. During a battle with Daredevil in a Catholic church, Bullseye took his shot and killed Karen Page on the spot. As she died in Daredevil’s arms, Matt hit his lowest point, and it was an exclamation point on an incredible storyline.

5) Jean Grey

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The biggest joke in Marvel Comics is that Jean Grey will always die, but there is no worry because she will always return from the dead. If there is one character in Marvel who has proven that death means nothing in comics, it is Jean Grey. The biggest explanation was that the Phoenix Force possesses Jean, and it ensures she will always come back from the dead, eventually. However, the first time she died was the one that really meant something in Marvel Comics.

This was in The Dark Phoenix Saga storyline, and it was the first time that Jean Grey died in the comics. The reason this meant something was that this was not a meme yet, and it was shocking at the time in Marvel. Heroes didn’t die in this era, especially not major heroes, and when Jean sacrificed her life, it was something fans hadn’t seen before. Jim Shooter demanded that she die as a punishment for the deaths she caused, and it changed Marvel history by showing no one was safe.

4) Captain America

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The Civil War storyline in Marvel Comics was highly polarizing because it spent months having heroes fight each other instead of fighting villains and protecting the world. It forced readers to take a side of either the authoritarian Iron Man or the overly rebellious Captain America, and in the end, both men hurt superheroes and the Marvel Universe more than they helped it. Of course, it was Cap who came around first and surrendered.

However, no one could have seen it coming when someone gunned Captain America down on his way to court and assassinated Marvel’s greatest hero. Captain America’s death was a shocking moment, and it was one that put an exclamation point on the ludicrous nature of this entire war, showing that it really wasn’t even worth it in the end. That there was a second Civil War showed no one learned anything (and resulted in Iron Man’s death), but in the end, it was the proof that these battles never ended well for heroes.

3) Ultimate Spider-Man

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The main selling point of the Ultimate Universe was that death really mattered here. This was a chance for Marvel Comics to bring familiar heroes into a more modern society, refigure their origin stories and lives, and then put them in situations that actually meant something. While Marvel promised there would be no resurrections in this universe, they went back on it several times, including with The Death of Spider-Man.

However, while Marvel showed that Peter Parker didn’t stay dead, when he died, it was a monumental moment because fans expected him to stay dead. This had such a huge fallout over time, which included the debut of Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man in that universe, something that has resulted in one of Marvel’s best young teenage heroes working today.

2) Professor X

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Like Jean Grey, Professor X has died more than once. He faked a few of his deaths for various reasons, but there were two deaths that actually meant something in the grand scheme of things. One of those deaths saw Legion travel back in time to kill all of his father’s enemies before they could inflict any damage on the world. However, Xavier saved Magneto and died himself, wiping Legion out of existence and starting the Age of Apocalypse.

However, a death in the mainline Marvel Universe also had considerable repercussions. No one expected Professor X to remain dead after Cyclops killed him while possessed by the Phoenix Force, but that isn’t what made this moment important. Instead, this moment ended the X-Men’s war with the Avengers and turned Cyclops into a martyr as he surrendered and went to prison, where his reputation in the Marvel Universe changed forever.

1) Uncle Ben

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The one death that has stuck since it happened, and for a good reason, is the death of Uncle Ben. This was a turning point moment for Peter Parker, and it was Uncle Ben’s death that caused him to stop being selfish and become a genuine hero. It was Uncle Ben’s previous life lessons that Peter carried on in his life to turn him into the hero that he was always meant to be. Uncle Ben is why Peter tries to save everyone.

Bringing back Uncle Ben would have been the biggest mistake that Marvel Comics ever could have made, and luckily, they didn’t do it. Ben remained dead because his memory was more important than him as a character, and his return would have ruined what made Spider-Man such a great hero. This was the one death that created Marvel’s greatest superhero, and the most important in the comic line’s history.

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