Age 1000 Might Be the Secret Dragon Ball Sequel Fans Have Waited 10 Years For

Dragon Ball fans have been waiting a long time for a proper sequel to the Xenoverse series. For over a decade, the franchise has teased new projects and spin-offs but never fully delivered the continuation that fans have been dreaming about. The series has always promised time-traveling adventures and the chance to interact with the Dragon Ball universe like never before.

That is why the newly revealed Dragon Ball project, Age 1000 feels so thrilling. The reveal trailer gives just enough to spark speculation, showing a character with a signature Xenoverse-style transformation and hints that this could be the kind of game fans have been waiting for. While nothing is confirmed, the visuals and tone suggest that Age 1000 might finally deliver the Dragon Ball sequel the community has been hoping for.

All the Signs Point to Xenoverse 3

Even without showing full gameplay, the trailer for Age 1000 is packed with signs that this could be the long-awaited Xenoverse 3. The Ki blasts, the way the environment reacts, and the cinematic presentation all feel like Xenoverse. The Super Saiyan transformation is a classic moment for the series, and the apparent Create-a-Character element is an instant callback to what fans loved most about the originals.

Xenoverse 2 had its strengths, like custom fighter creation, fun time-travel missions, and a massive roster of characters to play around with, but it also had numerous notable flaws. Fans often criticized repetitive missions alongside chronic balancing issues, sometimes leaving characters and even individual abilities feeling overpowered or underpowered. While the foundation was brilliant, the execution didn’t always live up to the series’ potential. That’s why so many have been waiting for this kind of announcement.

Based on the trailer, fans can only hope that Age 1000 addresses these past problems if it truly is Xenoverse 3. Nothing in the reveal confirms improvements, but the significant upgrade from Xenoverse 1 to Xenoverse 2 spells out a hopeful future that the third game in the series can really nail that Dragon Ball feel. There is genuine reason to be excited and cautiously optimistic that this could finally be the sequel that fixes the issues Xenoverse 2 struggled with, while delivering more of the time-traveling shenanigans and epic “what-if” battles the series has long been known for.

The Connection to Dragon Ball Online

The title AGE 1000 immediately draws a connection to Dragon Ball Online, and that link makes the case for this being Xenoverse 3 even stronger. DBO’s timeline is rich with characters, storylines, and lore that were rarely explored in mainstream games, and the fact that the new game references it suggests that developers are drawing from the deeper Dragon Ball mythos. Fans familiar with Xenoverse know that many of its assets, including characters and designs, originally came from Dragon Ball Online, meaning this title could be building directly on that foundation.

This combination of the Age 1000 title, the DBO references, and the Xenoverse lineage makes it feel very likely that the game is indeed Xenoverse 3, even if the name hasn’t been officially announced. It is more than just a nod to the past; it is a signal that the developers are continuing the story in a way that aligns perfectly with the franchise’s history. This, naturally, raises excitement even higher because it suggests that the game will respect both the lore and the gameplay legacy of Xenoverse.

The trailer also shows how the game may combine this deeper lore with classic Xenoverse gameplay features. The Create-a-Character element, the Super Saiyan transformation, and the cinematic Ki blasts all hint at a game that will feel familiar yet expansive. Fans who have been longing for a true sequel could finally get a Dragon Ball game that fully captures the series’ energy, the wacky takes on its deep lore, and love for the source material, regardless.

