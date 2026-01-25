Dragon Ball Announces Remake, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

Dragon Ball’s Genkidamtasuri, aka the Dragon Ball Genki Dama Festival, brought down the house with its first major announcement. Confirming that the shonen franchise is working on a new anime adaptation of the Moro Arc via Dragon Ball: The Galactic Patrol, it was going to be a tough act to follow for any other announcements. While the franchise did announce a mysterious new game that takes place in the future, Dragon Ball: Age 1000, these two big announcements were far from the only big reveals at the Festival.

Once again, Producer Ikio Ayuko and Son Goku’s Japanese voice actor, Masaka Nozawa, returned to reveal the big news following the confirmation of the Moro Arc coming the small screen. Joining the pair was voice actor Koichi Yamadera, who portrays Beerus in the Dragon Ball Super anime, to announce a Dragon Ball remake. The upcoming remake has been named Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and seems to be a re-telling of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. More surprisingly, we won’t be waiting long to see this remake as the new anime is planning to release this fall.

Beerus has long been one of the biggest new factors added to Dragon Ball Super, bridging the gap between the Saiyans of Universe Seven and the gods. Accompanied by the angel Whis, the god of destruction sets Earth as his next target after he heard legend of a Super Saiyan God. Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was released in theaters in 2026, meaning this new remake will arrive over thirteen years later. During the panel, Ayuko confirmed that the animation was being re-made, giving the animators to cut, edit, and paste whatever they needed with this “enhanced edition.” While the panel didn’t announce a remake of Resurrection of F, this remake might lead to a new trend where the shonen franchise can bring some of their classic stories back to the screen with a fresh coat of paint.

Ayuko also discussed during the panel how he was looking to create the original story by sticking closer to the original drafts made by creator Akira Toriyama. While the manga didn’t differ too greatly from the anime adaptation, there might be some new scenes added when the franchise returns to the screen this fall.

Dragon Ball’s Anime Comeback

Toei Animation

If you want a breakdown of the next anime to arrive from the Dragon Ball franchise, here’s how the official website describes the anime arrival of Moro, “This will be the story following the “Universe Survival Arc” of the anime Dragon Ball Super, which aired between 2015 and 2018. It also appears in the manga Dragon Ball as the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc.” The main character, Son Goku, and Vegeta, work together with the members of the Galactic Patrol, the peacekeepers of the galaxy, to begin a SUPER scale battle against a new enemy, “Planet-Eater” Moro!”

