ComicBook Nation Podcast: Avatar 3 Review & Fallout Season 2 Premiere Reactions

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews Avatar: Fire and Ash and Wake Up Deadman: A Knives Out Mystery, as well as reacting to the Season 2 premiere of Amazon’s Fallout. There’s also a breakdown of the game-changing events from the Season finale of IT: Welcome to Derry.

PLUS: New trailers for the Anaconda reboot and Stephen Spielberg’s invasion drama Disclosure Day, while sci-fi and horror collide in the new issue of the Alien vs. Captain America comic series.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Review: Long Story, Big Spectacle

“Avatar: Fire and Ash is dense and methodical in its storytelling, with grand visual effects that routinely make you forget that a lot of what you’re looking at isn’t even real,” ComicBook’s Spencer Perry writes in his review. “Cameron and his team have crafted one of the defining movie trilogies of the modern era, but also some of the greatest spectacle entertainment of all time. Fans who bought stock in Avatar back in 2009 will feel justly rewarded for their patience, as Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up a lot of loose threads and fully embodies the ethos that it’s all about the journey, not the destination.”

Fallout Season 2 Review: No Slump From These Sophomores

“After watching the first six episodes, I can safely say Fallout Season 2 has managed to avoid any kind of sophomore slump and delivers something that stands tall next to the beloved video game series,” ComicBook’s Cade Onder writes in his review. “Earlier this year, some fans of The Last of Us felt that the second season of that show was a misstep. It changed the tone of key moments from the game it was adapting, and generally felt like a step down from the prior season. Fallout doesn’t suffer from this fate, though. It manages to come back and push things forward in exciting ways by layering the existing mysteries created in Season 1, formulating new ones, and deepening all of the characters we’ve come to love.”

