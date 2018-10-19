Burger King Debuting ‘Nightmare King’ For Halloween

Burger King is celebrating Halloween by introducing not just a new burger, but one that will give anyone who eats it nightmares.

At least that’s what the fast food favorite is saying about its new burger, aptly titled the Nightmare King. The new burger includes a 1/4th pound of beef, a white meat crispy chicken fillet, American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise, and onions on a glazed sesame seed bun that also happens to be green, really giving it the good ole spooky effect (via Business Wire).

It’s the burger’s ability to cause nightmares though that really ups the ante, and to prove it Burger King ran several trials in conjunction with the Paramount Trials, Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Serivces Inc, and Goldforest Inc. They ran a study that included 100 participants over the course of 10 nights, and all had to eat the Nightmare King before they went to bed. The team then tracked their signals while they slept, identifying if the subjects experience vivid dreams or straight up nightmares more than usual, and they stand by the results.

“According to previous studies, 4% of the population experiences nightmares in any given night,” said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, a specialized somnologist and the study’s lead doctor. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

One of the patients said they saw an alien, while another said they could hear people talking around them. Another said “someone…transformed into the figure of a snake’, while one of the other subjects said he didn’t feel anything at all.

Medina explained exactly why the Nightmare King leads to crazy dreams, saying that the unique combination of proteins and cheese in the burger leads to “an interruption of the subjects’ REM.

You can read the official description of the Nightmare King below, and the full sleep subject experiment can be found in the trailer above. You can see the full burger in the image above.

“Can a burger give you nightmares? That’s what the Burger King® brand set out to prove with an unusual research study on its latest Halloween burger, the Nightmare King. This spooky sandwich features ¼ lb* of savory flame-grilled beef, a 100% white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise, and onions all assembled on a glazed green sesame seed bun.”

The Nightmare King will hit Burger Kings for a limited time starting on October 22nd at the price of $6.39.