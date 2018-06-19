‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Videos To Play On Cereal Boxes

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has teamed up with Kellogg’s for an innovative new marketing play, putting videos inside of cereal boxes.

The dino-branded promo will be featured on boxes of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Keebler Fudge Stripe cookies. “Both packages include an embedded digital screen that will offer Jurassic fans an exclusive five-minute compilation of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the movie,” Variety reports. “The collector’s editions of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will cost $24.99 each (plus shipping) — so they’ll really only appeal to superfans of the dino-movie franchise.”

The quantities on the collector’s edition boxed will be extremely limited. Kellogg has only produced a total of 200 boxes, coming available for purchase on Amazon on Monday, June 28.

“The videos in the embedded digital player will include clips showing how the filmmakers brought the Jurassic World dinosaurs to life and how they used a roller coaster to capture the actors’ reactions when they’re in the Jurassic World gyrosphere,” Variety’s report says. “The special packages have a 7-inch screen with 1024-by-600 resolution. The special Frosted Flakes package features Blue, the intelligent female velociraptor from the new movie, while the Keebler Fudge Stripes box showcases a T-rex.”

The entire deal with Kellogg is not limited to the limited-edition boxes of Frosted Flakes and Fudge Stripe cookies. A broader promo between Universal and Kellogg will see Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom branding sprawled on a range of products. With only 200 of the limited-edition boxes going on sale, select Kellogg’s and Keebler boxes will feature a Shazam code which unlocks interactive games and other original content themed around the upcoming film.

Tony the Tiger was no match for Blue the Velicoraptor.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018.