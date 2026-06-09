Cartoon Network Revival Releases New Episodes Early on Disney+ And Hulu

Animated revivals are big-ticket items for both Cartoon Network, Hulu, and Disney+ these days. On the Hulu side of the aisle, the streaming service brought back the likes of Hank Hill and Gumball with new seasons of King of the Hill and The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, specifically. For Cartoon Network, the cable network has seen some major groundswell thanks to Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, as the prequel/sequel brings back Mordecai and Rigby years after the original series finale. In a wild twist, one of the biggest animated comebacks of the summer has arrived early thanks to Hulu and Disney+.

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For those who might not know, Adventure Time: Side Quests was planned to release on both Disney+ and Hulu on June 29th. In a surprising turn of events, five episodes from the series are now available to stream on Disney+. At present, Disney hasn’t released an official statement as to why the installments dropped on the streaming service weeks before the original release date, leaving many fans to speculate whether this surprise drop was meant to be or a mistake. If you want to check out the five new episodes that bring back Finn and Jake, you can do so by clicking here.

What Are The Side Quests?

Courtesy of Hulu / Cartoon Network Studios

For those who don’t know, Adventure Time: Side Quests is a prequel series that will take viewers back to the earlier days of Finn and Jake. As many followers of the Land of Oooo know, the franchise has taken a far darker turn with its recent stories. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, for example, earned a “TV-14” rating thanks to the duo tackling some far more adult challenges. Taking a far lighter approach to the universe with this new prequel series, here’s the breakdown of the new episodes that have leaked onto Disney+ and Hulu.

Game Night – Lady Rainicorn Spices up Game Night for Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and Lumpy Space Princess

Punchy – Finn and Jake suspect Princess Bubblegum’s robot is a traitor when it starts acting strangely

Tiny Negs – Jake hires a bard to sing about Finn’s heroics but ends up being the focus of his minstrely ire

Wedgie Tree – Finn confronts his mortality when he gets stuck in a tree and can’t get down

Sweet Tooth – Finn and Jake venture to the dream realm to defeat Mansion Feely

While this new prequel series is implementing a new animation style to follow the younger Jake and Finn, this is far from the only major change that the show is introducing. While most of the original voice cast is returning to their roles, Finn the human is being portrayed by a new actor. Sasha Knight, who previously worked on series such as My Little Pony and The Santa Clauses, takes over the role from Jeremy Shada, the actor who first brought the protagonist to life. This makes sense considering how far into the past Side Quests takes place.

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