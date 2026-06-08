Prime Video Officially Has Its Answer to KPop Demon Hunters, With an Iconic ’80s Franchise Reboot

When KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2025, no one would have thought that a year later we would still be talking about it in major ways. The animated movie didn’t even have a toy manufacturer lined up for tie-in dolls, playsets, and figures ahead of its release, but after the film set viewership records for the streamer (becoming their most popular movie of all time) and won an Oscar, KPop Demon Hunters has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most important titles ever. Though the wait for a sequel will be long, the franchise is still finding new ways to maintain relevance.

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Every other streaming service on the planet is almost certainly looking for what their answer to KPop Demon Hunters could even be, and now Prime Video seems poised to have found one in an established IP. According to Deadline, a new reboot of the iconic ’80s series Jem And The Holograms is in the works at Prime Video as a live-action series. It’s a surprising move considering the last attempt to revive the property fell on its face, but even more surprising is the team assembled to bring it to life.

Jem And The Holograms Reboot Coming to Prime Video

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According to the announcement from Prime Video, the team set to bring Jem And The Holograms to life will be none other than Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films. On one hand, it makes sense that Prime Video would continue their partnership with the pair that have successfully adapted the Fallout video games into one of the streamer’s biggest live-action hits, but on the other hand it’s a pairing that seems bizarre on the surface. It’s certainly possible that Joy was a fan of the original series when it premiered, though.

What’s worth noting, of course, is that the reveal that a live-action Jem And The Holograms has landed at Prime Video and Joy and Nolan’s production company are involved is the full extent of the announcement itself. There’s no word just yet on who will be the main creative force behind the series as its showrunner or director, or even what direction the series might take in terms of its tone.

Jem And The Holograms, originally created by Christy Marx, premiered in 1985, telling the story of the titular singer and her band, not only drawing narratives around their performances but the surprise double-life led by Jem herself, who is secretly Jerrica Benton, the owner of Starlight Music. The series was initially created around the popularity of the music video format of the time, on top of the booming animation industry in the 1980s.

It’s not hard to see why Prime Video would want to jump on a new version of this series right now, since Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is one of the most popular brands in media at the time, and IP with built-in audiences will always be attractive. That said, it’s doubly surprising that Prime Video would announce a new take on Jem And The Holograms now for two reasons.

The first is that the last attempt to revive the property in live-action was a notorious flop, with the 2015 feature film directed by Jon M. Chu grossing only $2.3 million at the box office against its $5 million budget, plus a dreadful 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On top of that, this past weekend literally saw an Amazon-produced ’80s reboot also flop, with the live-action Masters of the Universe bringing in $29 million domestically against a reported budget nearing $200 million.

Despite this, Jem And The Holograms has maintained some popularity over the years, with new action figures, comic books, and even anniversary re-releases of records from the series being released over the years. Time will tell about the new Jem from Prime Video, but today’s news marks a big step forward for a series that has been dormant for some time, and could be a big hit for the streamer.