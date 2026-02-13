26 Years Ago, One of the Greatest Comic Strips of All-Time Ended (And the Finale Was Perfect)

Debuting in 1950, Peanuts is one of the most iconic and beloved comic strips of all time. The legendary creator Charles M. Schulz developed a wide cast of colorful and memorable characters who have stood the test of time for over 75 years. People across the world couldn’t get enough of the hapless Charlie Brown, his adventurous dog Snoopy, and the numerous other kids who made up the comic strips’ cast. Thanks to its popularity in the funny pages, Peanuts has become a multimedia empire with movies, specials, tv shows, and more. Sadly, though, not even Peanuts could last forever. On February 13th, 2000, after 50 years of publication, the world was forced to say goodbye to the world of Peanuts, with Schulz offering a perfect farewell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the Peanuts characters themselves, Schulz and his comic started with humble beginnings. For his entire life, he loved creating cartoons, with some of his early works being published in the local St. Paul Pioneer newspaper. On October 2nd, 1950, he debuted the first Peanuts comic, which was published in seven national newspapers. The comic strip quickly gained traction, with its fanbase only growing in the following decades. At its peak, Peanuts was published in over 2,600 newspapers worldwide. All 17,897 strips were hand-drawn and written by Schulz himself, and his passion could be felt in every line. The final Peanuts comic strip was the grand finale of Schulz’s life’s work.

Peanuts Forever Changed the World of Comic Strips

Image Courtesy of Peanuts

Peanuts is a franchise so popular that its characters have appeared on the cover of Time Magazine, been featured as balloons in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and even acted as the callsigns for NASA’s Apollo 10 mission. Yet, despite all this larger-than-life fame, what has allowed Peanuts to remain timeless is its simplicity, humor, and moral acuity. Everything about Schulz’s comic, from the designs, layout, stories, and characters, is minimalistic in ways that are still captivating and speak to everyone regardless of age. Schulz’s work perfectly captures the highs and lows of childhood while also forever changing how comic strips were made.

Today, many people are familiar with the equally sized four-panel format of comic strips that dominates most newspapers. Schulz was the person who popularized this format with his Peanuts comics. Schulz created this structure so that Peanuts would be more inviting to newspaper editors. By having all the panels be the same size and with minimalist drawings, editors were given a lot more options in terms of how they could present the comic. Peanuts could be shown horizontally, vertically, square, and shrunken down without losing any narrative or visuals. Schulz also used the limitations of the four-panel style to perfect the setup and delivery of his punchlines. These factors ensured that thousands of newspapers wanted to publish Peanuts comics, as well as inspired the work of countless other cartoonists.

A huge part of Peanuts’ appeal is how relatable its characters are, especially Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Charlie Brown is a socially awkward kid who, despite his best efforts, finds himself unable to kick the football or talk to the pretty red-haired girl. Charlie Brown’s life is oftentimes defined by hardships and setbacks. Still, even with all the self-doubt and shortcomings Charlie Brown faces, he’s still a good-natured kid who ponders important questions about life. On the flip side, his dog Snoopy is an extrovert who imagines going on incredible adventures as different characters like the Famous WWI Flying Ace, Joe Cool, and more. Snoopy’s creativity, loyalty, and outside-the-box thinking have allowed him to become a worldwide pop culture icon and the face of the Peanuts brand.

Of course, Charlie Brown and Snoopy aren’t the only members of Peanuts’ colorful cast. Over the decades, Schulz added plenty of memorable and iconic kids who became staples of Charlie Brown’s circle of friends. There’s the crabby Lucy, her blanket-loving brother Linus, and Charlie Brown’s cheerful little sister Sally. Other characters like Peppermint Patty and Franklin broke stereotypes and provided positive representation in a mainstream comic strip. Yet even with all of these characters, Schulz never included adults because he wanted to portray the world through the eyes of children and the problems and questions they deal with when grown-ups aren’t around. All of Schulz’s characters are perfectly defined and three-dimensional in ways that are both timeless and relatable to people of all ages.

Peanuts’ Final Strip is the Culmination of Schulz’s Life’s Work

Image Courtesy of Peanuts

Schulz had dedicated 50 years of his life to Peanuts and its cast of loveable characters. However, it eventually became clear that he would have to put down the pen as his health got worse. While he persevered through heart and hand issues throughout the 80s, by November 1999, Schulz was diagnosed with metastasized colorectal cancer. As his health deteriorated, Schulz decided to finally retire in December 1999. However, Schulz had created several comics weeks in advance that would be released after his retirement. And on February 13th, 2000, just a day after Schulz tragically passed away from colon cancer, his final comic was released with a heartfelt message to his readers.

When Schulz announced his retirement on January 3rd, 2000, he released his “final” comic that had Snoopy sitting on his doghouse, writing on his typewriter. With Snoopy acting as Schulz’s surrogate, the creator of Peanuts wrote a heartfelt message explaining his retirement and how he didn’t wish for anyone else to continue his comic strip. Schulz expresses deep gratitude for his editors and fans. He also writes how he can never forget Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy. However, six more previously unpublished Sunday strips were released afterwards to give Peanuts and its characters a last hurrah.

The day after Schulz died, newspapers released the official final Peanuts comic strip. The strip greatly expanded on Schulz’s original retirement announcement. It had Snoopy once again at the typewriter with Schulz’s letter to his fans, but even more was added. Fans were gifted with flashes of memories from the last 50 years of Peanuts comics, showing all the characters they grew up reading about in the funny pages. Schulz had dedicated his entire professional life to Peanuts, and the last comic is a heartfelt goodbye to his creations and his fans. It’s a bittersweet piece that has Schulz reflecting on his life, the characters he’s created, and the people he’s affected.

For Peanuts’ final comic to be published the day after the creator’s death is a poignant metaphor for the legacy of a person’s art. While the comic itself was never continued, the Peanuts as a brand has been immortalized through its countless fans whose hearts were touched by these comic strips. The final Peanuts comic is the culmination of everything Schulz worked for as an artist. With his cute and relatable characters, Schulz showed countless people how to appreciate the simple pleasures in life. Just as Schulz stated that he could never forget his characters, we will never forget him, his work, and his impact on the world.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!