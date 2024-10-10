Peanuts 75th Anniversary Loungefly Collection Unveiled (Exclusive)

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, Loungefly is releasing an all-new collection of items, including a signature mini backpack, a crossbody bag, a tote, and pet accessories, all adorned with Snoopy. You can check out some details about the collection below, and take a look at the Loungefly Coming Soon page to set notifications. The collection is expected to launch in November with items priced between $20 and $90.

As noted, Snoopy is the star of this collection, and the crown jewel is a sequin cosplay mini-backpack with a sketch-style design and sequin trim. Next up, there’s a black and gold Peanuts mini-backpack with a white-on-black design of the Peanuts gang running while Charlie Brown flies a kite. This bag includes the “happiness is 75 years of Peanuts” design on the back and includes a classic zig zag load-lifter strap. Both mini-backpacks include a 75th anniversary inspired inner fabric.

Peanuts pet harness from Loungefly

The bright gold crossbody bag features Snoopy atop his iconic doghouse. It features a black leather strap with the words “Est. 1950” embroidered on the back. Lastly, the tote is for you Snoopy fans as well, with his happy-go-lucky, dancing self placed front and center. This golden tote also includes a second, over-the-shoulder strap featuring the zigzag Charlie Brown design.

While the mini-backpacks and bags are sure to steal the spotlight, the new drop also includes a few pet accessories from Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. There’s a treat bag, dog collar, leach and doggy backpack/pet harness that features a smiling Snoopy with the whole crew on the front pocket. The back features a light mesh fabric to keep your pet comfortable while out and about.

The Peanuts 75th anniversary accessory collection will be available to purchase here at Loungefly in November 2024.