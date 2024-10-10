Gear

Peanuts 75th Anniversary Loungefly Collection Unveiled (Exclusive)

The lineup includes bag and accessories for you and your pet. 

Peanuts 75th Anniversary Loungefly

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, Loungefly is releasing an all-new collection of items, including a signature mini backpack, a crossbody bag, a tote, and pet accessories, all adorned with Snoopy. You can check out some details about the collection below, and take a look at the Loungefly Coming Soon page to set notifications. The collection is expected to launch in November with items priced between $20 and $90.

As noted, Snoopy is the star of this collection, and the crown jewel is a sequin cosplay mini-backpack with a sketch-style design and sequin trim. Next up, there’s a black and gold Peanuts mini-backpack with a white-on-black design of the Peanuts gang running while Charlie Brown flies a kite. This bag includes the “happiness is 75 years of Peanuts” design on the back and includes a classic zig zag load-lifter strap. Both mini-backpacks include a 75th anniversary inspired inner fabric. 

Peanuts pet harness from Loungefly

The bright gold crossbody bag features Snoopy atop his iconic doghouse. It features a black leather strap with the words “Est. 1950” embroidered on the back. Lastly, the tote is for you Snoopy fans as well, with his happy-go-lucky, dancing self placed front and center. This golden tote also includes a second, over-the-shoulder strap featuring the zigzag Charlie Brown design. 

While the mini-backpacks and bags are sure to steal the spotlight, the new drop also includes a few pet accessories from Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. There’s a treat bag, dog collar, leach and doggy backpack/pet harness that features a smiling Snoopy with the whole crew on the front pocket. The back features a light mesh fabric to keep your pet comfortable while out and about. 

The Peanuts 75th anniversary accessory collection will be available to purchase here at Loungefly in November 2024.

