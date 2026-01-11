43 Years Ago Today, One Of Marvel’s Original Heroes Quit & Ended A Legacy

Marvel Comics has mostly protected many of its original characters introduced when the company first started telling superhero stories. Those early characters include names like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Spider-Man, and they remain the bedrock of Marvel to this day. However, there are a few characters who were introduced at the dawn of Marvel’s superhero revolution that haven’t had the same level of respect shown to them. One of the company’s very first characters, a man who debuted in a science fiction anthology comic called Tales to Astonish, received a character assassination over the years that wasn’t called for.

It was 43 years ago today, on January 11, 1983, that one of Marvel’s first heroes, Hank Pym, turned over his costume and quit, ending a legacy that had endured for over 20 years at that time. The moment came in Avengers #230, following a terrible series of events that turned Ant-Man from one of the world’s greatest heroes into one of fandom’s most hated and betrayed characters.

Hank Pym Quit Being a Superhero 43 Years Ago

The fall of Hank Pym was staggering, and it started with good intentions. Marvel Comics wanted to tell a story about a hero having a nervous breakdown, something that should seemingly happen more often. If a superhero sees death and destruction at every turn, there’s no way they could remain sane and lead a normal life. This is the basis for what happened to Hank Pym because he began to experience the rising stress and pain of trying to cope with his life as an Avenger, a husband, and a scientist who believed he could be doing more than punching bad guys.

However, the way that Marvel told the story left a lot to be desired. Jim Shooter turned Hank into a jerk and gave him few redeeming qualities as his breakdown intensified. Instead of making Hank sympathetic and showing him trying, he just had Hank lash out and hurt everyone around him with no remorse. When he blasted a villain in the back when they tried to surrender, it led to his Avengers suspension and court-martial. That led to the infamous slap. The written panel had Hank throw his hands up in frustration and accidentally hit his wife, Janet. Artist Bob Hall didn’t draw it that way. He drew Hank slapping Jan, and to this day, Hank is considered a wife-beater.

Luckily, Roger Stern showed up and attempted to save the day. He wrote the Trial of Yellowjacket storyline, which had Hank experience his court-martial, only to have Egghead show up and interrupt things with a fake breakout, making Hank look more like a villain than ever. This gave Hank a chance to fight back, prove he had nothing to do with the breakout, and finally take responsibility for his actions. This all culminated in Avengers #230, aptly titled “The Last Farewell.” After years of never being able to beat Egghead, he finally did it as Hank Pym, not as Ant-Man, Giant-Man, or Yellowjacket. He finally proved himself to be a hero, acting as himself.

By this issue, Hank Pym was cleared of all his crimes thanks to Moonstone turning over evidence for a plea deal. However, he knew he had done things that were wrong and unforgivable, and he knew, even more importantly, that he had to stop being a superhero. After helping spread Egghead’s ashes, Hank returned to Avengers Mansion to do one last thing. As one of the heroes who formed the Avengers, Hank had to return home to clear Hawkeye of any guilt for killing Egghead to protect him. He then announced he was quitting his role as a superhero.

Hank admitted he was responsible for all his bad actions that came after his breakdown, and he faced up to them all and took complete responsibility. He then announced he was going back to being a scientist and trying to help the world with his brain and not as a superhero anymore. After a few years of what amounted to a character assassination, Avengers #230 allowed Hank Pym to leave the Avengers and his role as a superhero, calling it the biggest mistake he ever made. In this issue, Hank Pym ended his legacy on his own terms.

