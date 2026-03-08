After 10 Years, DC Finally Brings Back One of Its Most Underrated Characters For The Next Crisis

With the release of DC K.O. #5, DC Comics’ incredible tournament has come to an end with Superman earning the title of King Omega and thwarting Darkseid’s conquest. Unfortunately, even though it seemed like the day was saved, an epilogue revealed a dark truth that teases an upcoming Absolute Crisis. Everything that occurred during the events of DC K.O. was a mere fraction of Darkseid’s master plan, as the tournament in which the heroes and villains of Earth fought so hard was simultaneously occurring on every Earth in the multiverse. Every tournament in these universes creates energy that makes Darkseid stronger, and soon he will return. However, Darksied isn’t the only one returning, as one of DC’s most underrated heroes is making their comeback 10 years after their death.

While the heroes of the main universe were celebrating their “victory” over Darkseid, countless other versions of them across the multiverse were still competing in their own Omega King tournaments and inadvertently giving Darkseid more power. And while Darkseid promises another Crisis event on the horizon, a shadowy figure looms in the background. Even without saying a word or being in the forefront, it’s abundantly clear that this person is one of the most impactful yet underrated DC characters in recent history: Pandora. With her return, the future of the DC Multiverse is facing even greater uncertainty.

Pandora Defined the New 52 Era

In 2011, after the events of Flashpoint saw the Flash inadvertently distort the timeline, DC Comics underwent its most ambitious reboot since Crisis on Infinite Earths. One of the most contentious periods in the company’s history, the New 52 reboot caused a significant division within the fanbase as countless iconic characters had their stories erased and rewritten to be darker and more serious. Due to continuity issues and poor sales, the New 52 only lasted until 2016, when the Rebirth storyline brought about another universal reboot. However, despite its controversial legacy, the New 52 was an important period for DC Comics, and one of its central figures was the mysterious Pandora.

Like her mythological counterpart, Pandora was a woman who lived thousands of years ago and, unintentionally, opened a box that unleashed the Seven Deadly Sins on the world. For her mistake, Pandora was cursed by the Circle of Eternity to have scars that would burn endlessly, as well as to be forced to live forever and watch as the Sins tormented humanity. Pandora has watched from the shadows for centuries, doing her best to mitigate the damage the Sins have caused. Although much of her past and motivations were intentionally left vague for a long time, what is known is her role in the creation of the New 52 universe.

One of the most meaningful changes the New 52 brought was that it merged the DC Universe with two other significant comic brands: Wildstorm and Vertigo. The characters from these brands like the Authority and WildC.A.T.S. were rewritten into the DC Universe. It was eventually revealed that Pandora was responsible for the merging of the universes. When the Flash was altering the timeline, she used her mystical powers to bring the three universes together so they could be unified to face an undisclosed threat. On top of this momentous alteration to DC’s universe, Pandora would go on to play crucial roles in titles and events like Justice League Dark, Phantom Stranger, “Trinity War,” and Forever Evil. Few characters in DC history have had this level of impact.

From her subtly influencing the universe from the sidelines and fighting on the front lines during world-changing events, almost everything in the New 52 could be traced back to Pandora. However, this deep connection also meant that, when DC Comics ended the New 52, Pandora had to die. Even with so many unanswered questions regarding her past and trajectory as a character, Pandora was unceremoniously reduced to a blood splatter in 2016’s DC Universe: Rebirth #1. Her killer was none other than Doctor Manhattan, who murdered her so that he could freely manipulate the DC Universe. Pandora’s death symbolized the end of the New 52 and the beginning of the Rebirth era. However, after 10 years, Pandora seems set to make a triumphant return.

What Pandora’s Return Could Mean for the Absolute Crisis

Like always, Pandora’s current standing in DC Comics’ future is left purposefully ambiguous to build up the significance of her role in the coming Crisis. Outside of a single panel with her silently watching from the background, DC hasn’t provided any more information regarding how Pandora has returned or what impact she will have now that she’s back. However, if her status during the New 52 timeline is anything to go by, she will undoubtedly be one of the most important and influential characters in DC’s upcoming multiversal event.

One of the most important things to consider when speculating about Pandora’s contribution to the Absolute Crisis event is whether she will be a friend or foe. Her brief appearance in DC K.O. #5 has her lurking in the background as Darkseid monologues about his plans to dominate the multiverse. Pandora’s presence during this speech hints that she has allied herself with Darkseid. There are two possible reasons why Pandora would join forces with the Lord of Apokolips. The first is that Darkseid had corrupted and brainwashed her just like he did to the Legion of Superheroes. Another possibility is that, like the multiverse-travelling Pariah during Dark Crisis, Pandora may have her own plans for reshaping all of existence that require Darkseid’s aid.

As stated earlier, Pandora has always been a major player in whatever storyline she has been a part of, and the Absolute Crisis will certainly be no exception. Pandora’s involvement could mean that DC is planning another soft reboot or perhaps reintroducing other forgotten characters and concepts from the New 52 Universe. Alternatively, Darkseid could be using her connection to the Seven Deadly Sins to help him further corrupt the multiverse. The New 52 was known for its darker reimaginings of classic DC heroes, much like the current Absolute Universe, so perhaps Pandora had a hand in molding it as well. There’s also always the possibility that Pandora is just playing a long game to betray Darkseid and help the heroes of Earth defeat him.

Pandora is a character defined by being shrouded in mysteries, with many of them having been left unanswered with the abrupt end of the New 52 Universe. The Absolute Crisis could help to rectify her unceremonious departure and give her the chance to reenter the DC Universe as either a hero or villain. Even if we don’t know what specific role she’ll play in the upcoming Absolute Crisis, one thing is certain: her resurrection signifies that DC Comics will undergo a change of multiversal proportions and never be the same again.

