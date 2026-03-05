7 Instantly Iconic Moments That Made DC K.O. a Masterpiece

Nearly half a year later, DC Comics’ epic tournament has come to a conclusion. For months now, we’ve all been reading DC K.O. as our favorite heroes and villains slugged it out with one another, all for a shot at taking on the biggest bad of the DC Universe, Darkseid. With the evil New God more powerful than ever, DC characters of all stripes battled one another in a competition for a chance to become the universe’s King Omega and gain the cosmic power needed to stop Darkseid once and for all and bring peace to the DCU.

I know this series wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea and that many were hoping for a tournament that truly challenged our expectations. That being said, I thought it was an amazing Superman story, and when we look at the overall picture, we actually got some incredible moments like Superman channeling Darkseid’s Omega Sanction or the Trinity facing off against their Absolute Universe counterparts. As fans everywhere continue to debate the series’ quality, I’m happy to go over some of the most exciting moments from it and its various tie-ins that show how cool it was.

7. Joker Kills Batman

Everyone who was counting on Batman to dominate this tournament got one hell of a shock in the very first issue. Though the heroes did what they could to keep the villains contained, they crashed the preliminary round. And who better to make their presence known than the Joker, who made his big appearance by shooting Batman through the chest. It was a moment that really took us all by surprise (especially to those who were duped by the official bracket released by DC). But it was a great reminder to us all that anything could happen in this competition.

6. Superman Claims Darkseid’s Power

One thing we quickly realize about Superman in DC K.O. is that this tournament is antithetical to his nature. Superman doesn’t like winning out over other people, but in this competition, Lex Luthor makes it crystal clear that there’s no choice if you want to win. During a scavenger hunt for powerful relics, the Heart of Apokolips hints that a powerful resource awaits the one who acts most like Darkseid. So Superman, taking inspiration from Darkseid, attempts to sacrifice his own life, only to gain Darkseid’s Omega Sanction. It only lasts for one issue, but damn was it cool.

5. Joker and Red Hood’s Rematch

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The “All Fight Month” tie-in books gave us the one-on-one matches we’d hoped to see, and the final one gave us a no-holds-barred bout between the Joker and the Red Hood. While nobody holds back in this competition, Jason Todd fights tooth and nail to make sure Joker goes down. It’s arguably the closest match in any of the second round fights, and Red Hood comes this close to winning (though a technicality ends up giving Joker the W). While some hated Joker in this event, it was honestly worth it for this bloody and thoughtful character study.

4. The Batman Who Laughs Trolls Us All

Say what you will about the Joker in DC K.O., he at least knows the role he’s playing. So, when given the opportunity to bring in a tag-team partner from anywhere in the multiverse, Joker decides to troll both his opponents and the readers by picking the Batman Who Laughs of all people. Thankfully, it was actually Mr. Mxyzptlk playing a prank along with the Joker. I have to hand it to the creative team here, because they really counted on people being tired of Joker and the Batman Who Laughs to deliver a really funny meta gag.

3. Batman’s Side Adventure with Other Batmen

Yes, Batman was taken out of the event, but the Dark Knight got another shot in DC K.O.: Knightfight. Apokoliptian armor revives Bruce Wayne, who’d hoped to get back into the tournament. But the Heart of Apokolips punishes Batman’s cheating by forcing him to compete in a side quest where he’s forced to fight his Robins, all of whom have grown to become Batman in incredibly diverse and complicated futures. It’s an adventure filled with action, love, and even tragedy as the realities start to become less of a physical threat for Batman and more of an emotional one.

2. The Absolute Trinity Fight

Darkseid wasn’t going to let anyone stop him from conquering everything, so he pulled out his greatest weapons yet: the heroes of the Absolute Universe. Not clones or constructs, these versions of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman were the genuine article, plucked from the near future and mind-controlled to fight for Darkseid. With Batman returning from his side quest and joining Superman and Wonder Woman in the semifinals, we got to see the Prime and Absolute Trinity meet and fight for the first time. It was a great battle; it was just a shame it lasted such a short time.

1. King Omega Superman vs. Darkseid

It all came down to Superman and Darkseid in the end. With Superman being the last man standing (thanks to Time Trapper’s sacrifice), Superman gained the power of King Omega and fought Darkseid in a battle across the entire history of the cosmos. It’s a bold, cosmic battle, but where Superman really shines isn’t his elevation to King Omega. It’s his decision to share that power with the rest of the heroes who had participated in the battle. It’s that kind of ending that remains true to Superman’s nature; the kind of guy who makes sure everybody wins.

What was your favorite moment in DC K.O.? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!