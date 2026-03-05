After 34 Years, Doomsday Finally Redeems Himself for Killing Superman

It’s been over three decades since Doomsday took Superman’s life, but the monster has finally made up for his most infamous act. Everyone remembers how big a moment it was when these two first crossed paths back in the early ‘90s. Doomsday was on a path of destruction that no one could stop. Even the Man of Steel struggled against the monster’s strength and healing ability. Killing Superman is the thing that Doomsday is best known for, even as he’s taken on a new life in his hyper-evolved state as the Time Trapper.

For those unfamiliar, the Time Trapper version of Doomsday first appeared at the beginning of DC All In. He was from a distant future where he had died so much that he evolved into a powerful, almost godlike being. Strangely, he held very little ill will towards Superman and even worked with his partners in the Quantum Quorum to prepare the DC Universe’s heroes for Darkseid’s coming invasion. Now, Darkseid is on the precipice of conquering the DCU, and the last hope is pinned on this future Doomsday, who is willing to give up everything to stop Darkseid.

Doomsday Gives Up His Life to Give Superman One More Chance

Things are dire in DC K.O.. When we last left this series, Darkseid had revealed himself and taken out most of the competitors, save for Superman and Lex Luthor. And while Superman was willing to work with Lex, Luthor (predictably) betrayed Superman, stealing the power of the King Omega for himself. Superman was, for all intents and purposes, dead. However, in DC K.O. #5 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernández, Xermánico, Wes Craig, Alejandro Sánchez, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Superman wakes up at the beginning of the series, right when Darkseid first invaded the DCU’s present.

As it turns out, this isn’t a memory or a fantasy, but rather a pocket timeline that the Time Trapper created in case he needed to protect Superman. With the two finally able to talk free from Darkseid’s eyes, Time Trapper tells everything he’s learned since Clark entered the tournament. Time Trapper reveals that over his many deaths and rebirths, he is overflowing with Omega and Alpha energies, the energy of destruction and creation. Instead of keeping that power for himself, Time Trapper can give it all to Superman, allowing him to be reborn one time.

Both beings know this means permanent death for Doomsday. But as the Time Trapper says, if anyone deserves to be the DCU’s King Omega, to be a figure the entire universe bends towards, it’s Superman. Time Trapper has no qualms about sacrificing everything for Superman, but he encourages him to do what he must to win. Superman promises, and suddenly the Man of Tomorrow is bathed in light. The power of generations of Doomsday flows from the Time Trapper to Superman. Time Trapper bids his old enemy goodbye, disappearing into the ether while Clark suddenly reappears in the Omega Tournament.

Time Trapper’s Sacrifice is the Perfect Ending for Doomsday

I’ve been wondering how big a role Time Trapper was going to play in DC K.O.. He’s been around for over a year and a half, and right before this event, we learned that he was, in fact, created by ancient Kryptonians as a weapon against Darkseid. I had figured Time Trapper was simply going to take out Darkseid himself, and the DC Universe not getting a King Omega period. Instead, we got Doomsday giving up all his power and his very life force to give Superman one final shot at beating the DCU’s ultimate villain.

There’s a great dramatic irony to this final moment between the Time Trapper and Superman. We’re so used to him as a mindless beast who wants nothing more than to kill anything in his path, especially Superman. But in Doomsday’s growth into the Time Trapper, he’s come to understand the value of life. Instead of being killed by circumstance, he chooses to die knowing that it means everything else will continue to thrive. And most importantly, he’s trusting Superman, the very hero he killed, to ensure that his sacrifice is not in vain.

I don’t think we’ve completely seen the end of Doomsday. Remember, the Time Trapper is just a version of him from the future. We could just as easily see him again in the present as mindless and destructive as ever. But that doesn’t diminish Time Trapper’s noble sacrifice. When it came down to it, Doomsday made a heroic choice. I don’t know if it makes up for all the destruction he’s caused over the years, but you’ve got to give him credit. Without Doomsday, Superman wouldn’t have gotten the second chance he needed to face Darkseid.

