DC Just Officially Screwed Superman

He may be the DC Universe’s greatest icon, but after the latest turn in DC K.O., Superman is officially screwed. We all know the DCU has been in serious danger ever since Darkseid returned and began attacking the world’s timeline. After destroying the future, the despotic New God moved to conquer the future. But a last-minute bid to save the universe resulted in DC Comics’ heroes (and a few villains) fighting in a competition to gain power that could stop Darkseid once and for all. With everything on the line, Superman had no choice but to fight as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s been interesting watching Superman during DC K.O.. The tournament requires its participants become as brutal as Darkseid to advance, something that conflicts with Clark Kent’s wholesome personality. But like everyone else, he’s pushed himself further than he ever thought he’d go. And I’ll admit, it made me wonder if DC Comics was setting up for Superman to become the tournament’s King Omega and evolve into something greater. But after the competition’s latest round, I fear that there’s a far worse fate awaiting Superman, and it’s all because of the Man of Tomorrow’s greatest enemy.

Lex Luthor Pulls Out a Shocking Win and Becomes King Omega

In DC K.O. #4 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernández, Xermánico, Alejandro Sánchez, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, the Final Four participants are coming face-to-face with their fourth round challenge. Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker, and Lex Luthor have to take on the Absolute Trinity, who have been corrupted by Darkseid. Realizing that he’s likely on the losing side, Joker switches teams, partnering with Darkseid’s enforcers. Superman and Wonder Woman face their counterparts, while Joker steals kryptonite from Lex to assist Absolute Batman in taking down Superman. Things are looking bad, but thankfully, the Prime Batman returns from his Knightfight detour.

After Batman takes Joker out, the remaining Trinity goes after each of their Absolute counterparts. Both sets of heroes are evenly matched, but Superman is able to get an advantage over Absolute Superman by trapping him in a crystalized cage. Clark realizes that Darkseid, hiding in Booster Gold’s form, is influencing the Absolute variants. So Superman puts everything he has into one punch, shattering Darkseid’s concentration and severing his hold on Absolute Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman. However, Darkseid is nowhere near beaten. The New God emerges from Booster Gold’s body, ready to defeat the fighters and end this tournament.

The remaining fighters put everything they have into one final attack, but most of them fall to Darkseid’s Omega Beams. The only people left standing are Superman and Lex Luthor, who was protected by Clark’s body. Realizing that it’s just the two of them left, Lex chooses not to attack Darkseid, but Superman. As the Man of Steel falls and is turned into a statue like his fallen comrades, the DC K.O. tournament comes to a close, while Lex Luthor is crowned the King Omega and given power that rivals Darkseid’s.

Sorry, Superman Fans, But Lex Luthor is Putting That Power to Use

I was certain this competition was Superman’s to lose, but at the same time, I should have seen Lex getting in a sneak attack the moment the opportunity presented itself. I should also have expected this, given what we know from the upcoming solicitations. If you’ve checked out DC Comics’ March solicitations, you’d know something is very off about DC Next Level. Namely, that Superman isn’t anywhere in the modern-day DCU. Not in Superman Unlimited, not in Superman, not even in Justice League Unlimited. Speaking of, Justice League Unlimited #17’s cover has Lex Luthor front and center.

We don’t know everything that a King Omega can do, but based on what we’ve heard, anything is on the table. With incredible cosmic power at his disposal, Lex could literally do anything. He can return fallen fighters to life; he could turn Earth back to normal; maybe even banish Darkseid from the Prime DCU. But let’s be real, while he may do some or all of that, we all know he’s going to do the one thing he’s truly wanted but never could: Get rid of Superman and take his spot as Earth’s greatest hero.

It would be in line with who Lex is and explain why Superman isn’t anywhere to be seen in DC Next Level. While there could be a last-minute twist, I’m already expecting the worst. I would have loved to see Superman become King Omega and use that power to fight Darkseid in a killer final battle. Instead, Superman’s on the precipice of being wiped out altogether. I don’t know if Lex is actually going to erase him from the DC Universe, but unfortunately for Superman, I can’t see Luthor using that kind of power any other way.

What do you think about Lex winning the DC K.O. tournament? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!