DC Brings Back an Underrated Hero for His First Series in 8 Years

A true fan-favorite DC Comics hero is getting another chance at life. DC has found incredible success thanks to its All In initiative, which has seriously rejuvenated the entire brand. Between exciting new books like the relaunch of Batman to the Absolute Universe imprint, fans have eagerly embraced this new era for DC Comics. All In did an amazing job strengthening the core titles and really giving both new and old fans a solid foundation for a new era. Now, as we head into the next phase of DC history, the publisher is bringing a fan-favorite back from the dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the ComicsPRO Industry Conference, DC Comics decided to reveal some exciting new books ahead of its May solicitations. In addition to a couple of new Absolute Universe titles like Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Catwoman, DC Comics is continuing to shine a light on the B and C-listers. Case in point, DC Comics announced The Deadman by W. Maxwell Prince and Martín Morazzo. This comic follows the titular hero, whose afterlife has been shaken up in the wake of DC K.O.. The balance of life and death is in chaos, and only Boston Brand can put things right.

DC Next Level is Going Strong with The Deadman

It’s been a while since DC’s iconic spectral hero has anchored his own series, the last of which came out in 2018 and was written and drawn by the legendary Neal Adams. But Deadman’s never too far away in the DC Universe. He often assists Justice League Dark and just a few years ago played a pivotal role in the Knight Terrors event series. But it’ll be cool to see him step back into the spotlight, especially with a book that sounds like it’ll explore the intense fallout of DC K.O..

Personally, I can’t wait to read The Deadman. Aside from a book starring one of the most seriously underrated DC heroes, this book is coming to us from the same people who did Image Comics’ Ice Cream Man and DC’s Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum. Both of those books are incredibly weird and beautiful, which is a perfect fit for a character like Deadman. He’s the kind of character that thrives with an innovative creative team, and I think Prince and Morazzao certainly fit the bill. I can only imagine the horrors those two are going to bring to this book.

I was already onboard with DC Next Level focusing more on lesser-known characters, but I love how the publisher is handling this new initiative. It’s not just that it’s uplifting characters that desperately need it; it’s that DC is handing these characters to writers and artists who can almost certainly bring the best out of them. As a fan of Deadman and the Prince and Morazzo pair, I’m incredibly elated at this news. If The Deadman is half as imaginative as their previous work, I think fans of the hero are going to be in for a real treat.

Are you excited for Deadman’s DC Next Level book? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!