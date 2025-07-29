5 Underrated DC Characters Who Should Be in the Absolute Universe

With the success of the Absolute Universe over at DC fans are wanting more characters to join. There are the obvious ones that everyone wants to see that are iconic for various reasons, but what about the underrated ones? From supporting characters to characters that perhaps we just don’t see all that often even in the main DC universe, there are some incredible characters that really deserve to have versions in the Absolute Universe, helping to flesh out the fascinating new reality that DC has given readers.

With more characters joining everyday, it’s fun to speculate, who is coming next. Within the past year we’ve had a few major players join up but there’s still room for some of the under appreciated characters, too. Here are five that we would like to see.

1) Batwoman

Kate Kane, the cousin of Bruce Wayne, would be a great addition to the Absolute Universe. Given her military background, it could make for a very intersting spin to see Kate appear in the Absolute Universe as a sidekick for her cousin, offering a twist on the concept of Batman and Robin that we haven’t really seen explored in the mainline DC universe. With Kate somewhat feeling like a sideline character in the Bat Family generally, giving her a larger role in the Absolute Universe and one much closer to Batman would certainly be a way to refresh the character and tell new stories in this darker take on the universe.

2) Jonah Hex

Jonah Hex has long been in DC’s old west, but the Absolute Universe would offer a chance to shake that up. They could always make him a more modern western character in any of the books and he’d be the last character anybody would expect. Changing his origin ever so slightly but keeping the scar has endless possibilities, story-wise. Whether he’d be a hero, villian or somewhere in between, it up for debate and that’s what makes him an interesting choice. Jonah has always been one of, if not the most underrated DC character. Carving out a spot for him in the Absolute Universe would be a great thing for him.

3) Animal Girl

The concept of the Red and the Green haven’t been explored nearly enough even in the main DC universe so bringing it the Absolute Universe with Maxine Baker aka Animal Girl would a great idea. When he’s been around, Animal Man has been shifting things towards Maxine being the next avatar of the Red. Having her be our conduit for it in the Absolute Universe would be a new start for everyone and could lead to some very cool stories.

4) Hawk and Dove

Easily the most underrated duo of heroes we have Hawk and Dove. With Hawk acting rageful and Dove being the peaceful one, this duo would be fun to see in the Absolute Universe. These two haven’t had a ton of solo books but are fan favorites regardless. Having them join the Absolute Universe but being in different roles could be fun to see. The Absolute Universe often flips concepts on their head and these two would be no different.

5) Human Target

Lastly someone that could make a great villain in the Absolute Universe would be the Human Target. As a master of diguise, the Human Target could make a great threat. Need a mercenary for hire or just someone to work with any of the villains in the Absolute Universe? This would be the character to go to. No matter how you change him, with his skills, changing this underrated character as a villain would be a fun twist to this character who is a hero in the main universe and it would be something that would feel totally unexpected.

