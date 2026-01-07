DC Comics Debuts New Villain As Absolute Joker’s Secret Weapon

The Absolute Universe’s Joker has big plans for his number one enemy, and they involve a villain readers have been eagerly anticipating. Fans who have been keeping up with Absolute Batman know how insidious this series’ Joker is. Rather than a clown who commits crimes and acts of violence to get his sick kicks, the Absolute Universe’s Joker is a billionaire, one of the world’s most elusive. And for good reason, too, as Absolute Batman #15 recently revealed that the man publicly known as Jack Grimm V is hiding a lot of deadly secrets from the world.

But as is the case, the Joker’s plans have been interrupted by Batman. After Bruce stopped Black Mask’s reign of terror, Grimm was quick to send out Bane to break the hero to utilize Bruce as a test subject in the Joker’s sick Ark M project. But Batman publicly defeated Bane in his most major act of public defiance. Though the Dark Knight has been a thorn in Grimm’s side, the Absolute Joker isn’t licked yet. He’s got a lot of resources and allies, including one who’s about to make Absolute Batman’s life a living hell.

DC Reveals Absolute Deathstroke as Joker’s New Right Hand

The next phase of the Joker’s plan begins in Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Josh Hixson, Roman Stevens, and Clayton Cowles. The one-shot is mostly dedicated to the history of the Absolute Universe’s Arkham Asylum. As it turns out, when the Joker was a boy, he briefly lived with Amadeus Arkham. At least, until Joker orchestrated a breakout and massacre at the asylum, returning years later to divulge that information to Amadeus, who subsequently burnt the asylum to the ground with him in it while Grimm watched from afar.

But the special’s coda shows Grimm in the modern-day, keeping tabs on Batman, showing footage of the Caped Crusader to a mysterious employee of Joker’s. The stranger isn’t impressed with what he sees in the footage and says he can handle the hero. Joker doesn’t doubt that, but Grimm wants to subject Batman to a few other Ark M-produced monsters before then. As Joker starts to unleash his new abominations into the world, Absolute Joker encourages his employee, revealed to be the Absolute Deathstroke, to be patient, telling him he’ll get the chance to take on Batman soon enough.

Absolute Deathstroke is Crucial to Joker’s Plan for Handling Batman

We shouldn’t be too surprised at the appearance of Absolute Deathstroke. He actually appeared in a picture in Absolute Batman #9 in a picture with what appeared to be a young Alfred Pennyworth (who seemingly referred to Slade Wilson as a ‘brother in arms’). But this is his first full appearance and, unfortunately for Alfred and Batman, Deathstroke has put his hat in the Joker’s ring. And if this guy is anything like his counterpart from the Prime Universe (which is more than likely the case), Batman is in for some rough days ahead.

Interestingly, we only get one look at Deathstroke on the last page of the story, and he doesn’t look too much like the villain we know, save for the white hair and eye patch. That being said, he does appear to have cybernetic enhancements, as indicated by his legs. Given that most of Joker’s cronies have all been enhanced or altered to some degree, it’s safe to assume that the Absolute Deathstroke has quite a bit of tech in him, undoubtedly making him a threat to Batman (Slade is certainly confident he is, at least).

Enhancements or not, Slade Wilson is a dangerous man, and in a world like the Absolute Universe, he’s likely even more dangerous. Remember, this isn’t like the Prime DCU. This world was shaped by Darkseid down to the molecular level, confirmed by the Absolute Joker’s discovery of the Omega Particle. Things are naturally oriented towards villains to give them major advantages over the heroes. And with Deathstroke, any kind of advantage could mean the difference between life and death. Absolute Batman has gotten a few wins under his belt, but things are certainly looking like they’re about to get harder.

It looks like the plan is to exhaust Batman with the Ark M monstrosities and then bring Deathstroke in for the kill (an appropriate use, given Slade’s codename). Batman’s done well against the Joker’s plans so far, but there’s a big difference between fighting villains like Black Mask and Mister Freeze and a seasoned tactician like Deathstroke. Batman’s battle with Bane proved Bruce can handle bigger obstacles, but he’s got some serious work cut out for him in the coming days. Absolute Joker wants Batman eliminated, and Absolute Deathstroke may just be the best way to make that happen.

