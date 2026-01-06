I’m Begging You DC, Please Keep the Absolute Universe Separate for 2026

As a huge fan of the Absolute Universe, I am crossing my fingers that DC Comics keeps the new world separate from the Prime DCU throughout 2026. 2025 was the Absolute line’s freshman year, and I think we can all agree that it was a pretty damn successful one. These new takes on DC’s iconic heroes have become iconic in their own right, and the impressive sales of the book’s single issues and collected editions speak for themselves. DC Comics has a major hit on its hands, but with success often comes temptation.

If you’ve been following DC K.O. (which you really should, it’s an amazing story), you might know that DC Comics is gearing up for a crossover with the Absolute Universe. Though, to be fair, it doesn’t look so much like a full-blown crossover as it is Darkseid using the images of the Absolute heroes to challenge characters like Superman and Wonder Woman. Still, it does give me pause that DC Comics might be rushing a genuine crossover to capitalize on the Absolute Universe’s success. And frankly, I don’t think that’s something any of us want to see right now.

DC Comics is Starting 2026 Off with an Absolute Crossover (Kind of)

I had a feeling the Absolute Universe was going to do well, but I didn’t see it becoming one of the best-selling lines of 2025. I can’t say I’m surprised, though. It had a lot going for it, from the badass moments of Absolute Batman to the amazing heart of Absolute Wonder Woman, and even the trippy madness of Absolute Martian Manhunter. These books have all been doing insanely well and have become some of DC Comics’ most popular titles. So it really doesn’t shock me that the Absolute Trinity is set for a cameo in DC K.O..

Again, I don’t think it’s actually the real Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming to DC K.O. While their appearance in the event isn’t set until DC K.O. #4, we’ve seen them on the solicited cover for that issue, and the Trinity appears to have been channeling Darkseid’s energy, down to Omega symbols in their eyes. Plus, their shadowy appearance in DC K.O. #1 hinted that these aren’t so much the genuine Absolute heroes, but champions created by Darkseid to serve as his private enforcers. So I’m breathing easy that DC Comics isn’t rushing into a legit crossover with the Absolute Universe just yet.

That being said, a crossover is inevitable between the two worlds. I mean, DC didn’t create such vastly different doppelgangers of its biggest heroes and not make plans to introduce them at some point. And while they’ve seemingly found a workaround by having DC’s heroes fight (likely) Darkseid-generated copies of the Absolute heroes, I’ve got a bad feeling that the incredible success of the Absolute Universe is going to cause DC to push a legit crossover between the two worlds before the new line has even properly had a chance to find its voice.

The Absolute Line is Popular, But It Needs More Time To Develop

Look, I get it. Right now, DC Comics is sitting on a certified goldmine with its Absolute line. Everyone loves it, and I can see the temptation to rush these new versions into a crossover with their mainline counterparts. But that is the last thing DC needs to do. The Absolute line is just over a year old, and we’re still learning about the heroes that populate it, their villains, and their supporting casts. Heck, we just got our first crossover between Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman, and that wasn’t until the tail end of 2025.

I’m not saying I never want the actual Absolute heroes to meet their Prime counterparts. I do. But this world needs to keep building up before any crossover with another universe happens. It took over a decade for Marvel Comics to ever bring its original Ultimate Universe together with the 616 Universe. And while I don’t think DC needs to wait that long, I do think there’s something to be said for being patient. Allowing the Absolute Universe to grow and define its voice will make it all the more satisfying when it inevitably crosses over with the Prime DCU.

All that said, I think DC Comics and those running the Absolute Universe are doing things right. Beyond the DC K.O. appearance (which is more than likely not even the actual Absolute Trinity), there’s no indication that the Absolute and Prime DC Universes are meeting anytime soon. The Absolute line has been a great thing so far, and while I’m all for a crossover one day, I think we all just want to see this world develop on its own. And when DC does decide to bring the two worlds together, we’ll all be more thankful since they didn’t rush.

