5 Things You Need to Know About DC’s Scariest Joker Yet

It’s taken over a year, but DC Comics has finally given us everything we’ve ever wanted to know about the Absolute Universe’s Joker. Ever since his brief cameo at the end of Absolute Batman #1, everyone’s been curious what the deal was with Joker, especially as he loomed in the background of the series’ first two arcs (not to mention a meaty part in Absolute Evil back in October). And the desire to know more about this world’s Joker only grew when DC Comics revealed his monstrous true form on the cover of Absolute Batman #15.

In the Absolute Universe, Joker isn’t a colorful criminal stalking the streets of Gotham. Instead, he’s presented as one of the Earth’s richest people (so rich that few people know his real name). We know his fortune comes from his company, J.K. Holdings, and that he uses his wealth to finance private facilities known as ‘Arks’ all over the globe, with Ark M being, appropriately enough, based in Gotham. Other than that, details have been light on Absolute Joker. Now, thanks to Absolute Batman #15, we know 5 new things about DC Comics’ terrifying new Joker.

5. The Joker’s ‘Real Name’

Absolute Batman #15 is largely narrated by Alfred Pennyworth, who begins by dropping a major bombshell on us, giving us the Joker’s name: Jack Grimm V. Jack is named after his great-grandfather, who made his money as a street performer before parlaying that into a career in the theater, which served as the foundation of the Grimm family’s legacy. Every generation of the Grimms has been a major player in entertainment, with the modern-day Jack increasing his family’s wealth by investing in online gaming and graphics processing units. But that’s just one version of the Grimms’ family history that Alfred reveals.

4. Joker Made His Money Playing Both Sides

Alfred goes deeper into the Grimms’ history, revealing that they’ve always been con artists, fleecing the masses with tricks and underhanded tactics in the name of making as much money as possible. The Grimms have always been able to come out on top thanks to their schemes, the biggest being that they play both sides of every issue, from entertainment to warfare. The Grimms help create the problems of the world, then profit from the solutions. As Alfred says, “A clown plays the fool while making a fool of everyone else.”.

3. Joker Has Islands Where He Hunts and Kills People

As Alfred narrates the story of the Grimm family, we see Jack Grimm V on one of his many private islands. Alfred reveals that these islands aren’t much, but that he owns hundreds of them all over the world for ‘big game’ hunting. However, the only game he’s hunting are people. And not just any people. People who have dug too deep into the Joker’s history and found something Grimm didn’t want them to find. One such person is Harvey Harris, an associate who was looking into disappearances associated with the Grimms, only to end up as Grimm’s next hunt.

2. Joker is an Ageless Monster

And yes, poor Harvey is taken out by the Joker’s true, demonic form. But there’s more to this side of the Joker than just a terrifying 15-foot-tall monster with razor-sharp teeth. Alfred reveals that, while he can’t prove it, he doesn’t believe there is a Grimm family. Just one Joker who has been tricking the world for over a century, making money and causing pain, and laughing all the while. Little does Alfred know, his assessment is real as Harvey recognizes Jack, who hasn’t aged a day since Harris first looked into Joker over 30 years ago.

1. Joker Literally Has Bruce Wayne’s Life

We knew that, for all intents and purposes, Jack Grimm V was essentially the ‘Bruce Wayne’ of this universe. But that all becomes painfully clear when he returns from his hunt to his home, a manor in Gotham. The manor is tended to by a faithful butler, not unlike the Alfred Pennyworth we knew in the Prime DC Universe. And just like Bruce once had, there’s a secret cave hidden underneath the manor. But its secrets and what it means for the Absolute Joker will have to wait until another day.

