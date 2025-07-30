6 Batman Villains We’re Terrified to See in the Absolute Universe

DC’s Absolute Universe has been an incredible experience so far. Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman has been the flagship title and has horrified us the entire time thanks to new and terrifying takes on villains like Bane, Black Mask, and the especially creepy bit we’ve seen of the Joker. With each new issue, the fans are more terrified about what some of the other villains will be like here for Batman. What seemed like a joke to many imagining how insane Bane would look compared to this absolute unit that is Batman, turned out to be truly terrifying. Cautiously fans are wanting to see what the rest of the classic rogues are like.

With the recent revelation of Killer Croc, it’s the perfect time to look at who is gonna terrify us next. With that nightmare here to stay with the villains uniting soon, it’s not looking good for the heroes.

1) Scarecrow

After seeing Bane’s horrifying body, fans started joking saying “I wonder what Scarecrow’s gonna look like?” With the confirmation Dr. Crane exists, here this is our new poking the bear situation. With his focus on fear toxins in the mainline universe and his getup, he’s bound to be a walking nightmare in the Absolute Universe. It remains to be seen but it might be a case of “be careful for what you wish for”.

Scarecrow has had countless new takes that always manage to horrify. This time, however, it could possibly be the scariest version of Scarecrow yet.

2) Professor Pyg

With how dark and violent Absolute Batman has been, we’re terrified of Professor Pyg in that universe. A mad doctor that kills his victims or tries to fix their imperfections sounds terrifying in general. Given how dark the Absolute Universe is, you can probably amplify that by a hundred here. It’s hard to imagine him becoming even more twisted, but one can’t help but be morbidly curious about it and with how popular this gruesome villain has become in his short existence, it’s only a matter of time.

3) Mad Hatter

Ah yes, the ever creepy Lewis Carroll fantastic, the Mad Hatter has unsettled readers for a long time. As the years have gone on, he’s only gotten creepier and more unsettling, too, thanks to various undertones in his stories. Given how disturbing he is in the main universe, Mad Hatter would fit in the Absolute Universe without any real changes, which honestly might be the scariest thing of all. He is genuine terror — and that’s just when you consider his mind control and manipulation and nothing else about him.

4) Solomon Grundy

Already a terrifying zombie type creature, Solomon Grundy would be a threat strong enough to take on Absolute Batman, especially if they took his already large form and gave it the Bane upgrade treatment. That would be absolutely terrifying, but it would also still be an interesting read. Additionally, messing around with his origin could be fun for Snyder and Dragotta depending on what they do. Having too much Grundy is never a bad thing and it would just be cool to see him again.

5) Deathstroke

Already hinted at by Alfred, Deathstroke seemingly exists in this universe. Whether he’s like his counterpart is up for debate but he’s still a major threat most likely. As much as he shouldn’t be a Batman villain in the main universe, this would fit at home here. If Ra’s al Ghul can be a Superman villain on this Earth, Batman can have Deathstroke.

Being a master assassin could bode well for a fight with Alfred even. We haven’t got a ton of history on this Alfred but interacting with Deathstroke could be the way to go. Hopefully this one just doesn’t have his unsettling past with Terra.

6) Firefly

A pyromaniac in any reality is bad enough but if this guy shows up, I’m worried for Gotham’s sake. Hopefully he wouldn’t be another skinwalker type of creature like Mr. Freeze. The possibilities you could have with the more simple villains seems intriguing and Firefly is a perfect example of that. Whatever he ends up as, Gotham needs to prepare for fire attacks because it just feels like a natural progression.

Which Batman villains are you terrified to see in the Absolute Universe?