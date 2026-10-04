Queen in Black Ended With Venom Back Where He Belongs

When the “Queen in Black” series began, it was clear that Venom was going to play a big part in the finale. This had to happen, since Knull and Venom will always remain connected as the symbiote and the creator of all symbiotes. Yes, it was all about Hela stealing Knull’s power and becoming the Queen in Black before rallying all the symbiotes around her. Knull became the God of Light, and the two went to war with the heroes of Earth, who were caught in the middle. Of course, this was a very different Venom facing off against Knull, since Mary Jane Watson was the symbiote’s new host. As expected, it was Venom who stood up and saved Earth from Knull by bonding to the entire planet before disappearing after Knull was pushed away.

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The end came this week, and while Mary Jane Watson had no idea where Venom went after they beat Knull, she realized she was cured of the ailment that was killing her. However, Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3 by Charles Soule, Juanan Ramirez, and Jethro Morales showed what happened to Venom. He went back to where he belongs.

“Queen in Black” Ended Thanks to Venom and Mary Jane Watson

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Venom, with Mary Jane Watson as his host, went to Reed Richards for help. When Dylan Brock showed up, the three of them worked with Reed and figured out a way to possibly stop Knull and save Earth. However, Reed was taken by surprise when Venom took over and began to expand. The good news was that Venom was not out of control and instead, Venom bonded with the entire planet, which included every single person on the planet. When Knull defeated Hela and made his move for Earth, he found the face of Venom looking at him.

However, while Venom had taken over the planet and fought to keep Knull at bay, Mary Jane realized that she had no idea where Venom actually was because he was no longer with her. Then the issue showed Venom distracted by “Eddie,” and he disappeared, but he wasn’t out of the picture. Mary Jane stood up to Knull thanks to Venom’s encouragement and took to her most comfortable place. She went to the theater stage and started to reach out to the world. Knull thought he could take her out, but when she began to broadcast the world’s thoughts to Knull, it was too much for the villain, and MJ sent him running.

Venom #262 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez was the final issue of the series, and it all ended with Mary Jane Watson talking to Spider-Man atop the Statue of Liberty. She said that Reed told her she was cleared of the ailment that threatened to kill her if she didn’t remain bonded to Venom. There was no explanation, but something stabilized MJ and Venom, with Venom gone. That is when it showed where Venom went, and he didn’t even know why MJ was healed.

Venom Returned to Eddie Brock After the Story Ended

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That final scene in Venom #262 showed Eddie Brock with Venom bonded to him again. Eddie said that MJ was still alive, which is what mattered, and that if she wanted the symbiote as much as Eddie did, Venom would still be with her. Eddie also said that Dylan has Toxin to worry about and Flash has Anti-Venom. Peter is still “fickle Saint Peter.” That is when Eddie admitted that he is Venom’s true host, and this time it would be different. He said there would be no more time travel, Kings in Black, or Spider-Drama. Eddie said it would be the two of them again, and it would be perfect.

This was shown in a little more in detail in Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3 showed more about this. This is where it was shown that Sleeper had become the new King in Black, and he helped bring Venom and Eddie Brock back together. Venom gave Sleeper his blessing, and then he chose to bond with Eddie again, even though they bring death and terror and ruin lives. They bonded, and Eddie said that together they are special, and this time it will be different.

This is all leading to the new series, with Venom #1 by Charles Soule and Tommaso Bianchi starting the new story with Eddie Brock out of prison and hosting Venom once again. The new creative team will bring the classic Venom back once again with Eddie Brock, and the two are determined to make it work this time. The new series will see Spider-Man learn the truth about Venom and Eddie, and then it just amps up from there. Venom #1 goes on sale on October 14.