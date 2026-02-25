DC Just Gave Absolute Wonder Woman the Best Magic Power Upgrade in Years

The longer she’s around, the cooler Absolute Wonder Woman’s powers get. The revamped version of the Amazing Amazon has become incredibly popular with fans, largely thanks to her boundless compassion for others and cool fighting skills. But what’s really put her over the top is the magic she wields. In this universe, Wonder Woman was raised in Hell instead of on Paradise Island. There, she was taken in by the witch Circe, who taught Diana all forms of magic and spells. That arcane power has seriously come in handy as Absolute Wonder Woman continues to face all manner of threats.

The biggest threat, of course, is National Security Adviser Veronica Cale, who wants Wonder Woman taken out by any means necessary. Having run out of options, Cale has decided to unleash the Absolute Suicide Squad on Wonder Woman, with this world’s version of Zatanna leading the charge. Zatanna has already gained a serious advantage over Wonder Woman, having performed a binding spell, preventing Diana from performing magic in Zatanna’s presence. But Wonder Woman isn’t down for the count yet, and she’s got a real surprise in store for Cale’s team of villains.

Absolute Wonder Woman Goes Kaiju-Sized to Stop Giganta

In Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson, Hayden Sherman, Jordie Bellaire, and Becca Carey, Diana still can’t access her magic in Zatanna’s presence. However, Zatanna is less concerned with what Cale sent her to do and is instead focusing on performing a spell to remove the parasite Cale implanted in Zatanna to get her to comply. Zatanna frees herself from Cale’s control and disappears from the scene, leaving the Suicide Squad on their own to deal with Wonder Woman. Thankfully, this means Diana has her full range of powers to take on the rest of the team.

Diana immediately gets rid of Doctor Poison, trapping her in a pink bubble and tossing it far away from the battlefield. Giganta and Cheetah enter the fray, Giganta attempting to squash Wonder Woman while Cheetah goes for the throat. While Cheetah isn’t much of a threat, Giganta begins to increase in size to take her target out. Wonder Woman appears to pass out from a punch, and Giganta drags her out into the public for everyone to see. However, this was a ruse, as Diana just needed to get close enough to Giganta to take a bit of her hair.

In an instant, Wonder Woman matches Giganta’s size and strength and decks her, but Giganta doesn’t go down easily. Giganta increases in size to get an edge on Diana, but she just plucks more of Giganta’s hair and uses another spell to match her growing form. Every time Giganta gets bigger, Wonder Woman keeps stealing more hair to do a spell and even things out. But Wonder Woman, knowing they can’t keep doing this without endangering Gateway City, takes the fight to a nearby island, where Wonder Woman chokes out Giganta until she passes out.

Absolute Wonder Woman Really Has a Spell for Everything

I swear, every time I think I’ve seen the coolest spell Wonder Woman does, this series gives us a new spell that outdoes the previous one. We’ve already seen some really impressive displays of Absolute Wonder Woman’s magic, from deafening an entire city to conjuring up a replacement arm using blood magic and even transforming herself into a Gorgon (and that was all in the series’ first arc). But we have to remember Wonder Woman has been learning magic her entire life. Meaning that we’ve only seen a small fraction of everything Circe taught her.

That said, this spell has to be one of the most practical. With just a bit of hair (or presumably something else like blood), Wonder Woman can match the physical traits of her opponents. While this issue only explores size and strength, one has to wonder if she could also match other traits like speed. That’s a serious advantage in fights, especially as the villains Wonder Woman starts to fight become more diverse and powerful. It might not help against every single villain, but it definitely comes in handy with ones that are physically intimidating, like Giganta.

I’m positive that Kelly Thompson has other spells up her sleeve for Diana and I’m eager to see what those are as well. Heck, we still don’t know what Wonder Woman’s third lasso can do. But with Cale out for blood, having this kind of matching spell in Diana’s back pocket is a great advantage. No matter what assets her opponents have, Wonder Woman has the magic needed to even out the fight. Hopefully, we’ll see just how far her matching spell can go as her opponents become more powerful and bizarre.

