Every Absolute Justice League Member So Far, Ranked

I don’t think it’s exaggerating to say that DC Comics’ Absolute Universe is an absolute success. For the last year and a half, fans everywhere have really taken to this harsh, new take on the DC Universe and its unique spin on classic heroes like Wonder Woman and Batman. DC has taken a more measured approach to this new world, revealing its heroes slowly. But now we’re at a point where we practically have an entire Justice League roster in the Absolute Universe (even though that name’s been taken by a coterie of powerful Absolute villains).

Regardless, there are more than a handful of Justice League heroes who have debuted in the Absolute Universe, and with as popular as this line is, it’s natural to want to compare them. But how does one compare the Absolute heroes? By their new weapons or by how powerful they are? I believe that since the Absolute Universe is about heroes rising in the face of a more challenging universe, it’s only fair to rank them by the heroism they’ve displayed. So read on to discover the many heroes of the Absolute Universe ranked.

9. Hawkman

Hawkman might have one of his most badass redesigns here, but a hero he really isn’t. Oh, he’s claimed that he’s a good guy, but the truth is, in the Absolute Universe, he’s consistently thrown his hat in with the wrong people. In the ‘50s, Carter ratted out his superhero comrades to the House Un-American Activities Committee, and in the modern-day, he acts on the orders of the Justice League (who again, in this universe, are a cabal of evil elites). I don’t know if he’s beyond redemption, but he’s as far from a hero as one can be.

8. Zatanna

I know a lot of fans aren’t going to like seeing Zatanna this close to the bottom of the list, but believe me, it’s not because of her power (which is incredible). It’s because, so far, she’s been shown to be working with Veronica Cale as a member of the Absolute Universe Suicide Squad. She even used her power to bind Wonder Woman’s magic to Zatanna, rendering her helpless in her presence. To be fair, Zatanna has seemingly ditched the Squad, but the jury’s still out on whether she’s going to end up as a friend or foe.

7. Green Arrow

Oliver Queen’s place in this list is mostly an ‘A for effort’ kind of thing. In the Absolute Universe, Queen largely resembled his counterpart, with all the comforts and trappings we’d expect. Thankfully, Oliver was just as morally firm as the Prime one, and he invested his fortune into creating the Green Arrow persona. Unfortunately, the elites of this world sent Hawkman after Queen to stop him before he could ever make an impact on the world. His career ended before it could even start, but you have to give it up for Oliver for at least trying.

6. Green Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jo Mullein is this world’s sole Green Lantern, and she’s just as confused as everyone else here. After a run-in with Abin Sur, Jo ended up with his power, and ever since, she’s been trying to understand the cosmic war that she and her friends have become a part of. Absolute Green Lantern is a natural when it comes to fighting, and she’s done a lot to keep her friends safe. She’s not done much ‘superhero-ing’ due to being on the run constantly, but she’s got potential to be one of the best heroes in the Absolute Universe.

5. Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Speaking of ‘on the run’, the Absolute Flash is another hero who’s struggling to balance his new life and powers. After an accident bestowed young Wally West with incredible speed, he’s been doing his best to stay several steps ahead of Project Olympus, the shadowy government project responsible for his powers. Wally has stepped into the fray a few times, protecting small towns from villains like Heatwave, but Absolute Flash is a bit more reactive to trouble than proactive. But I’ve got a good feeling he’s only going to get better as he gets up to speed.

4. The Martian

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Martian, aka FBI agent John Jones’ better, incorporeal half, is the reinvented version of Martian Manhunter. It resembles its counterpart the least, but it has the same noble spirit as J’onn. The moment it attached himself to John, the Martian has been encouraging his partner to assist him in tracking and defeating the White Martian, a psychic entity that spreads chaos and discord. Though invisible to others, the Martian is a powerful force for good, and it wants to use its powers to stop the suffering being inflicted upon the Absolute Universe by its counterpart.

3. Batman

The bigger, more brutal Batman is the same Dark Knight we know and love (just several hundred more pounds). As he usually does, Bruce tried keeping his operation in the shadows, taking on the powerful elites destroying his city as an unseen agent of change. But when Bane came to town, Bruce was forced to change things up. He challenged Bane to a public fight, which Batman handily won, endearing him to the public in ways he couldn’t have imagined. Absolute Batman is now a people’s champion, something that feels completely foreign and strangely wrong to Bruce.

2. Superman

This world’s Superman had a rougher go at things. He grew up on Krypton and watched it die, later becoming separated from his people, including his parents. After arriving on Earth, Kal-El was hounded by Lazarus Corporation, forcing him into isolation. He still helped when he could, but never enough to raise suspicion. But circumstances changed, forcing Superman to take Lazarus and its leader, Ra’s al Ghul, head-on. And it’s a good thing he did, because Superman’s victory has allowed him to prosper in the light, putting him on the path to becoming the hero he was meant to be.

1. Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When it comes to heroes in the Absolute Universe, they don’t get better than Wonder Woman. Diana debuted herself to the world when Gateway City was being attacked by a monster known as the Tetracide. Not only did she fight valiantly, but she also won the public’s heart for her amazing fighting skills and incredible compassion. Since that battle, Wonder Woman has only grown more beloved among the people of the world. Wherever there’s trouble, Diana is there to help, selfless and caring as ever. If anyone’s the best example of a superhero in the Absolute Universe, it’s Wonder Woman.

