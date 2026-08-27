Marvel Just Made One of the X-Men’s Most Terrifying Villains Even More Dangerous, and the MCU May Have a Problem

The X-Men paved the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing that superhero movies could be big business back in 2000. Fans have waited years for the team to finally make their MCU debut, a process which began with 2024’s Deadpool/Wolverine, bringing the two fan-favorites to their new home. The movie also introduced one of the X-Men’s greatest villains to the MCU, an enemy who has been after the team since the dawn of the new millennium: Cassandra Nova. Nova has been a favorite of fans since her debut back in the good old days of New X-Men, with the character playing a big role in books like Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 4), X-Men Red (Vol. 1), and Marauders (Vol. 2).

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Nova has always been one of the most terrifying villains imaginable, starting with her heartless destruction of Genosha, killing sixteen million mutants in order to hurt Charles Xavier. She’s powerful enough to take down the entire X-Men all by herself; it’s gotten to the point where she can basically do whatever she wants. It’s hard to imagine her getting any more powerful than she already is, but the stellar What If…? X-Men #1 takes us to a world where she’s more powerful than ever. Marvel has finally given us the ultimate version of the villain and it could become a problem for the MCU.

Cassandra Nova Has Never Been More Dangerous

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cassandra Nova is often said to be the twin of Charles Xavier, but that’s not exactly correct. Nova is a Mummudrai, a malevolent presence from the Astral Plane. They don’t have bodies, so they go into the wombs of new mothers and create a genetic twin in the win, eventually trying to kill the other and take their place in the world. Mummudrai exist for no other reason than to cause as much chaos as they can. Nova entered the body of Xavier’s mother, created her genetic copy body, but was stopped in the 616 universe by Charles, who was able to manifest his powers subconsciously and kill her. This allowed Nova to escape, rebuilding her body from the clump of cells that she had become, leading to all her horrible acts in the present.

However, What If…? X-Men #1 takes readers to an Earth where Xavier wasn’t able to kill Nova in the womb. Instead, he lost his life, leading to her being born into the world. Mummudrai have extreme psionic powers on her own, but taking over the body of the most powerful telepath on the Earth brings her to a new level. She basically reaches a level of godlike power, bringing together her own X-Men, all while trying to bring the telepaths of the world under her control. Her powers end up reaching such a level that she started to believe that she was the only real person in the world. Nova was always slightly mad on Earth-616 but inside Xavier’s power, but with her native abilities welded to Charles’s own, she’s reached a new level of madness.

Cassandra Nova was already a deadly villain, but this What If…? version is the ultimate version of the villain. She was able to take Xavier’s life and power, allowing her to manipulate the minds and bodies of everyone in the world. Mummudrai are beings of the Astral Place and one of the most interesting things about the Astral Plane is that it’s multiversal; every mind that exists anywhere is linked to it. Nova is connected to the Plane, something which played into her appearance in Deadpool/Wolverine and 2025’s Batman/Deadpool comic. Nova can access the multiverse to some extent, meaning that this new version of the villain could actually make an appearance in other Marvel books.

In fact, this version of Nova could also show up in the MCU at some point. The MCU’s place in the overall cosmology of the Marvel Multiverse has changed a lot over the years. Once upon a time, it was an Earth in the comic multiverse, Earth-19999 to be exact. While that has changed and we don’t know if the two Marvel Universes still exist in the same overall cosmology, Nova seems to be some kind of outlier – the movie version appeared in the comics, after all – and that could open the door for this horrific new version to show up in the movies.

Can you imagine the hype if we got a comic character to cross over into the actual MCU? Marvel has been using movie/comic synergy for years now, starting back with the X-Men movies waaaay back in the 2000 and 2001, but the ultimate bit extension of this would be to take a comic character and bring them directly into the movies. This version of Cassandra Nova would be perfect for that. She’s already basically a god, so seeing her move to another universe wouldn’t be that weird. Even if Marvel Studios doesn’t want to crossover with the comics in this way, this kind of story is exactly the one that you could use in the movies to bring her back. Marvel Studios has their own multiverse, so it wouldn’t be all that far of a stretch for an episode of What If…? or something similar in the future.

The Comics Can Take A Cue From the Movies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cassandra Nova has been one of the X-Men’s most formidable villains since her first appearance. She’s gotten her share of spotlight over the years, appearing in numerous stories that drive home just how dangerous she is. For years, readers have wondered what would have happened if she had defeated Xavier in the womb and What If…? X-Men #1 shows the terrifying reality of what she could have become – an insane god, trying to tailor the world to her own capricious whims. This issue ends on something of a cliffhanger, which is pretty common for What If…? comics, but this one feels different, especially given what we know about Nova.

Cassandra is a Mummudrai, connected to the multiverse. The MCU showed us that she can travel through the multiverse even in the body she made after her “death” at Xavier’s hands in the womb, something that the comics have shown with her appearance in Batman/Deadpool. The movies gave us a mutliversal Nova and now the comic needs to follow suit. While I doubt that this version of Cassandra will ever appear in the MCU, it would be great if comic creators took cues from the movies and made her into a multiversal villain. What If…?‘s Cassandra Nova is the perfect version and we need to see more of her, be it in the comics or the movies.

What If…? X-Men #1 is on sale now.



